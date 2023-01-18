Giants vs. Eagles, Cowboys vs. 49ers predictions: how we’re betting these premier NFC matchups

Last weekend we cashed a massive moneyline underdog parlay, and we are back with another two-leg parlay to boost your bankroll.

This weekend’s parlay will give you action through the weekend as we’re going to start in Philadelphia and end in San Francisco. So, let’s dive into each leg and see if we can stay hot.

NFC playoffs, Leg 1

Eagles 1st half -3.5 (Play to -4.5) at BetMGM Sportsbook

This will be the third meeting between these divisional rivals. However, we only have one game to draw from, given the circumstances of their Week 18 meeting.

Back in Week 14, the Eagles went into MetLife Stadium and dominated the Giants. While the final score of 48-22 tells the story, they also outgained them 437-304 in total yardage and averaged 6.6 yards per play.

All the numbers point to Philadelphia replicating their performance, especially in the first half. In the first matchup, Miles Sanders had a massive day on the ground as he rushed for 144 yards and scored twice.

Expect him to be a big part of the game plan as the Giants rank 30th in yards per rush allowed and 20th in rushing touchdowns allowed per game. Those numbers also translate to the rushing of Jalen Hurts, who racked up 77 yards and scored in the first meeting as well.

Aside from their offensive side of the ball, the Eagles have a significant edge in preparation. Not only will this be the third time they have prepared for New York, but they will have an extra week of rest and preparation because of the bye.

This should allow Philadelphia to control the early parts of the game as they will execute scripted plays on offense and shut down the Giants’ rushing attack.

NFC playoffs, Leg 2

San Francisco moneyline (-185) at BetMGM Sportsbook

While the Cowboys have a recency bias of their fantastic performance against Tampa Bay working in their favor, it is time to buy the 49ers. Let’s not forget San Francisco dominated in their wild-card matchup, outscoring Seattle by 19 points in the second half.

Looking at this weekend’s matchup, they should have plenty of offensive success against the Cowboys. It all starts on the ground with Christian McCaffrey, who has gone over 100 yards rushing four times since being traded.

This week he’ll face a Dallas defense that ranks 17th in yards per rush allowed. However, they cannot overcommit to the run, as Brock Purdy will burn them.

Many have pegged this as the spot for Mr. Irrelevant to falter, but he’s in a position to thrive, given how he’s been utilized. Fifty-four percent of Purdy’s production has come from his receivers’ yards after catch, and the Cowboys allowed the eighth most yards after catch this season.

Then on the other side of the ball, the 49ers will be able to shut down Dallas’ run game and force Dak Prescott to beat them. Forcing Prescott to throw more will be the real key to victory.

Prescott led the NFL in interceptions while missing five games this season. Meanwhile, the 49ers were third in interception rate.