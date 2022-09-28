AFC East divisional betting and predictions: We’re spotlighting a value play

Coming into the season, the AFC East was a forgone conclusion. The Buffalo Bills were not only the overwhelming favorites to win the division but were the heavy Super Bowl favorites as well. However, after the first four weeks of the season, there may be a new contender to come out of the division.

This past weekend, the Bills and the Miami Dolphins played a very entertaining game where we saw multiple key players go down on both sides. But, to the surprise of many, the Dolphins came out on top despite being 6.5-point underdogs.

With the Dolphins making that massive statement, they now have presented value on them to win their division. The head-to-head matchup between Miami and Buffalo is crucial because they will both handle the rest of their division.

The Patriots (+2500) are now all but out of the picture with the injury to Mac Jones. Jones is set to miss multiple weeks, and Brian Hoyer is not going to win many games in New England.

The New York Jets (+6000) may have a shocking win at Cleveland, but with quarterback Zach Wilson returning this week, they might find he’s rusty in Week 5 against Miami. On top of that, their defense gives them very little hope against the high-flying offenses of Buffalo and Miami.

Miami’s schedule isn’t easy with matchups against Cincinnati, Minnesota, San Francisco, Green Bay and the LA Chargers on tap. However, even if they lose all of those games, the Dolphins could be 12-5.

The Bills have similar opposition going forward, with matchups against Baltimore, Minnesota, Green Bay and Kansas City ahead. If they lose each of these games, their record could also be 12-5.

Now both of those projected records assume that each team would win the next matchup between Buffalo and Miami, Dec. 18 in Buffalo. Obviously, that is not possible, but projecting out each team’s remaining schedule only magnifies just how vital that game in December will be.

The value in this division is clearly on Miami as they have real potential to win the division, and they will not be +220 on the money line come Dec. 18 if both teams continue on that collision course. However, taking Miami now also allows you to hedge out of that bet if Miami slips up and falls out of contention.

You could then lay the Bills in their matchup and either cut your losses or break even.