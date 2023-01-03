NFL predictions: Packers vs. Lions and Browns vs. Steelers among early best bets for Week 18

With the penultimate week of the NFL regular season in our rearview mirror, we’re set to provide a few NFL predictions for Week 18.

Bettors will have to wait a little longer for the action to get started this week as a pair of games will be played on Saturday before a 14-game Sunday slate to close out the action.

Our review of the Best Online Casino Sites

We’re evaluating markets early and sharing two best bets before the lines begin to move.

Odds are reflective at time of writing and are subject to movement.

Check out our rating of the Best Sports Betting Mobile Apps

Don’t miss out on this outstanding BetMGM Welcome Offer – January 2023

NFL Week 18 Best Bet No. 1

Pittsburgh Steelers/Cleveland Browns Total Under 40.5 Points (-110)

What do the Browns love to do? Run the ball.

What do the Steelers love to do? Stop the run.

A match made in heaven for the under!

Pittsburgh has now played five consecutive games and six of their past seven against teams that are 14th or better in rush offense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. Across those past five games, the Steelers have held opponents to 14.2 points per game and seen all five finish under this benchmark.

Meanwhile, this Browns offense has looked thoroughly unimpressive since Deshaun Watson became the starting quarterback. Save for a 24-point output last week against Washington, the Browns eclipsed 13 points only once in the four previous games.

That game? Against a Houston rush defense that counts itself amongst the worst in the league. Now, they have to face their first top-five rush defense DVOA side since Week 11, making it a perfect sell-high spot.

That said, I have little faith in an anemic Pittsburgh offense — 29th in points per game, 18th in offensive DVOA — to do enough to send this game over the total.

Although the Browns present a poor rush defense to counter a strong Steelers rush attack — Cleveland is 29th in rush defense DVOA, Pittsburgh is 10th in rush offense DVOA — I’ll place some faith in Cleveland in a divisional game.

Bet this game under so long as it remains available at 40 points or better.

NFL Week 18 Best Bet No. 2

Green Bay Packers (-4.5, -110) vs. Detroit Lions

The Packers seem to be figuring it out at the right time and have a chance to reach the playoffs with a win Sunday night.

Not only that, but this shapes up as a great revenge spot for the Packers, who lost 15-9 in Detroit earlier this season. But, Aaron Rodgers & company are different animals at home, where they’ve won two straight by 24 and 12 points, respectively.

Plus, across their past 11 divisional contests at Lambeau Field, the Packers are a whopping 10-1 straight up and 9-2 ATS.

From a matchup standpoint, the Packers are an absolute nightmare for the Lions. Entering Sunday’s game, Green Bay sits third in rush offense DVOA and are facing a Lions defense that ranks 27th in the corresponding defensive metric, per footballoutsiders.com.

Finally, although the Lions are a top-10 offense in terms of DVOA, their production drops off when they have to play away from home. In nine home games this season, Detroit is averaging 33.1 points per game versus 19.3 points per game away from home.

For those reasons, jump on the Pack so long as they remain available at under -5.