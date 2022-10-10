Raiders vs. Chiefs odds, prediction and picks: a case for a contrarian betting option

Week 5 in the NFL wraps up with a divisional clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. A Chiefs victory would put them in a tie with the Bills for the best record in the AFC at 4-1.

As for the Raiders, they’ll try to pick up a second straight win after starting the season at 0-3.

Both teams come into the contest off an impressive offensive performance in Week 4. Kansas City scored 41 points with 189 rushing yards, while Las Vegas scored 32 points with 212 yards on the ground.

Although this matchup looks to set up for a ton of scoring, I’m not sure that will be the case this time. I’ll share my reasoning as to why the under might be in play if you’re planning on getting involved with the total.

Raiders vs. Chiefs NFL odds

Spread: LV +7.5 (-118) vs. KC -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline: LV (+285) vs. KC (-355)

Total: Over 51.5 (-114) | Under 51.5 (-108)

Raiders vs. Chiefs NFL pick

Under 51.5 points or better

According to TeamRankings, the Chiefs are running the ball more, as evidenced by a rush play rate of 40.86% compared to37.64% last season. I think Kansas City is playing a more deliberate style of football because they’re often facing the two-high safety defensive scheme popularized by Vic Fangio.

The Chiefs also lack a downfield home run hitter like they’ve had in the past with Tyreek Hill. That means Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs must be patient and instead attack the soft part of the zone underneath routes. As a result, we’re seeing the Chiefs possess the football for much longer than in previous years.

When Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2019, their average time of possession was 29:01. The following year, it increased to 29:27, then 30:09 in 2020, 30:50 in 2021, and now 31:32 this season. And all the while, the Chiefs’ run play rate increased during that same span.

Thus, we’re seeing a bit of an overreaction with this total that’s sitting at 51.5 with some juice to the over. The additional four cents tell me that we’re more likely to see the total go higher than drop below the current number. Nonetheless, this is an excellent spot to take a contrarian approach.

I did some digging in our Action Labs database and found that when two teams, such as the Raiders and Chiefs, are coming off a similar scoring performance in the previous week, the total is 22-14-2 to the under for 6.7 units.

System play for Raiders-Chiefs total on Monday night

If you want to get involved with the total, I suggest waiting closer to kickoff to get the best price. But as things stand, I like the under at 51.5 or higher.