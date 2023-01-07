Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction: how we’re betting Saturday’s NFL contest

Ahead of Saturday’s primetime AFC West clash, we’re set to provide a Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction for the NFL contest.

Motivation has seemingly gone out the window for Las Vegas, which has lost three of their last four games to fall to 6-10. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have locked up the division and still have a shot at the number one seed in the conference.

As it stands, the Chiefs are a nine-and-a-half-point road favorite against the Raiders with the game total set at 52.5 points. In an earlier meeting this season, the Chiefs squeaked by 30-29 at home all the way back in Week 5.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Prediction + Best Bet

Las Vegas Raiders +9.5 Points (-110)

It pains me to have to take the Raiders off a dream game, but I feel as though it’s the Raiders or nothing here.

Historically, the Chiefs have struggled to cover big numbers, including as 12.5-point home favorites last week against the Broncos. In fact, the Chiefs have closed as a touchdown favorite or higher each of the last four weeks, but have gone 1-3 ATS in those games, with the lone cover coming at home.

Further, when the Chiefs close as favorites of -7 or higher this whole season, they’re a disappointing 2-5 ATS.

At the same time, it’s slightly worrisome to back a Raiders team that is coming off a dream performance against the 49ers. Behind backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, the Raiders scored 34 points at home against a defense that ranks first overall in defensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Now, they get to face a Chiefs defense that has underwhelmed this season. Across the 2022-23 campaign, Kansas City ranks 23rd in defensive DVOA — 21st against the pass, 17th against the run — and ranks 20th in points per game allowed.

On the flip-side, the Raiders are 16th in offensive DVOA and rank an impressive sixth in rush offense DVOA, again per footballoutsiders.com.

Plus, for all of their struggles this season, the Raiders have established themselves as a team capable of racking up points at home. Through seven games at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas has averaged 29.1 points per game, up from a season-long average of 23.9 points per game.

Just in three home games against top-10 defensive DVOA sides – the 49ers, Patriots and Broncos – head coach Josh McDaniels’ side has produced 32 points per game and bagged at least 30 in all three.

Although two of those performances came with Derek Carr at quarterback, that’s still a positive attribute to consider as the Raiders attempt to stay within this number.

Add in the Chiefs’ defensive struggles away from home against weak offenses – they’ve allowed 23.2 points per game in four road games against the Texans, Broncos, Colts and Cardinals – and I expect Las Vegas does enough to keep it respectable.

Back Las Vegas so long as they remain available at +9 or better.