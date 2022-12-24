Raiders vs. Steelers predictions: how we’re betting this Christmas Eve special

Can either Las Vegas or Pittsburgh make the playoffs? That’s the first thing to consider when making Raiders vs. Steelers predictions.

Both have an outside shot, sitting exactly two games behind the seventh-seeded Miami Dolphins. The Raiders are in a much better situation, given their 5-5 conference record compared with the Steelers’ 2-7 conference record.

But either way, Saturday night is a must-win game for both teams.

It’s a short spread with a low total, so either team has a chance. Which side has the edge?

More importantly, where does the betting value lie?

Raiders vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Raiders +2.5 (-115) vs. Steelers -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Raiders (+114) vs. Steelers (-134)

Total: Over 38.5 (-110) | Under 38.5 (-110)

Raiders vs. Steelers predictions

Las Vegas Raiders +2.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Steelers have been playing solid football lately. Pittsburgh ranks in the league’s top half in Football Outsiders’ Offense and Defense DVOA metric over the past six weeks.

The Steelers are 4-2 over their past six games.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in Week 14 and missed Week 15, but Steelers NOW reports he practiced in full on Wednesday and will be cleared for this week. He’s been playing mistake-free football with no interceptions over the past four games.

However, the Raiders have been trending up lately. Las Vegas has won four of its past five games, mostly by feeding Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders are first in Football Outsiders’ Offensive Line Yards metric and seventh in Rush Offense DVOA this season, and Jacobs has excelled in this offense. He’s rushed for a whopping 674 yards over the past five weeks while averaging over five yards per carry.

Jacobs now leads the league in rushing yards with almost 200 more than second-place Derrick Henry. Once Jacobs started getting the rock, the Raiders started winning.

Both teams are on the upswing, fighting to get back into playoff contention, and could be dangerous in a wild-card game. So, how do we pick between them?

In a toss-up game, I feel comfortable taking the points. Moreover, I feel comfortable fading Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin when he’s laying points.

Per Bet Labs, Tomlin is the NFL’s most-profitable head coach as an underdog. However, he’s just 80-93-2 against the spread as a favorite in his coaching career, which would’ve lost a $100 bettor over $1,500.

Eleven of the Raiders’ 14 games have been decided by one possession, so I’ll bank on them keeping it very close or winning outright against a Pittsburgh team that falters in these spots.