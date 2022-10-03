Monday Night Football preview: Rams vs. 49ers odds, prediction and picks

A 49ers win over the Rams on Monday night would mean that all four teams in the NFC West would have identical 2-2 records. That notion isn’t too far-fetched, given that San Francisco won five of the past six head-to-head meetings.

This is a fascinating matchup between two head coaches as San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and LA’s Sean McVay spent four years together on the offensive side of the ball, working under Kyle’s father in Washington.

While there’s no shortage of active trends for this game, the makeup of these teams is vastly different from what we’ve seen in the past. I’ll share what’s changed and what bettors can expect in this divisional clash.

Rams vs. 49ers NFL odds

Spread: LAR +1.5 (-110) vs. SF -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: LAR (+108) vs. SF (-126)

Total: Over 42.5 (-110) | Under 42.5 (-110)

Rams vs. 49ers NFL pick

Same game parlay (-129): Rams +8.5 and under 48.5

The first place to begin our analysis is with the total, which opened anywhere from 47.5 to 48 on the lookahead line a few weeks ago. That number’s already down to 42.5 after watching this 49ers offense struggle for the first three weeks. And while 42.5 is undoubtedly a significant drop-off, I must admit that my models project anywhere from 37 to 41.6 points in this game. However, I’d hate to play the under at 42.5 when I could’ve grabbed it at least five points higher a few weeks ago.

According to TeamRankings, San Francisco is 31st in scoring with 15.7 points per game, and it’s tied for 28th in red zone touchdown percentage (44.4%). In Week 2, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Trey Lance after the latter suffered a season-ending ankle injury. And despite helping to guide the 49ers to a 27-7 victory, Garoppolo looked pedestrian in an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Garoppolo completed 18-of-29 passes for 221 yards. He’d finish the game with a Total QBR of 13.3. Much like the Martin Scorsese flick “Casino,” it got so bad that social media even brought in lip readers who deciphered that Garoppolo had some choice words for Shanahan after an interception when he was believed to have muttered the words, “All your plays suck, man!”

It’s worth noting that the 49ers spent the entire offseason trying to get rid of Garoppolo and then decided to bring him back — likely after determining that Lance wasn’t picking up the offense as quickly as they liked. Garoppolo still looks rusty from his offseason shoulder surgery, and he didn’t participate in any preseason games as he did in the past three seasons with the 49ers.

I did some digging, and part of why the 49ers have had so much success against the Rams has been their ability to control the time of possession by running the football. In 2021, San Francisco finished fourth overall in Football Outsiders rush DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) metric. This season, they rank just 24th in that category, while the Rams have already improved from fifth to second in run defense DVOA.

Of San Francisco’s recent wins over Los Angeles, three of five were by exactly three points, while four of the victories were by no more than eight points. As a result, I like the idea of taking advantage of the alternate lines by combining the Rams at +8.5 (-370) with an under of 48.5 (-250) to create a same game parlay at -129 odds.