Rams vs. Packers predictions: Can Baker Mayfield keep it rolling for the underdogs?

Week 15 in the NFL wraps up on Monday night as the Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams, and we have Packers vs. Rams predictions.

Both teams come into this game with some additional rest, as Green Bay is off a bye, while Los Angeles last played two Thursdays ago.

The Rams could certainly use the extra time off after only recently signing Baker Mayfield off waivers.

If Mayfield is going to have any chance to resurrect his career, he couldn’t do it in a better spot than with an offensive-minded head coach such as Sean McVay.

This preview will examine whether the market might be undervaluing the Rams and their new starting quarterback.

Rams vs. Packers odds

Odds provided by BetRivers

Spread: LAR +8 (-112) vs. GB -8 (-109)

Moneyline: LAR (+295) vs. GB (-345)

Total: Over 39 (-112) | Under 39 (-109)

Rams vs. Packers pick

Rams +8 or better

Rams vs. Packers analysis

The first question you have to ask yourself in this handicap is whether the Packers should be laying eight points to anyone, including a Rams team still competing despite its 4-9 mark.

In signing Mayfield, the Rams showed they’re still trying to win games by their commitment to upgrading the quarterback position when required.

This Rams defense still has a ton of pride, even with Aaron Donald out. And I think Mayfield will exhibit better command of the offense with some extra time under his belt.

One of the exciting things about this game is that you usually worry about a dome or warm-weather team going into a game with temperatures around 20 degrees.

The conditions shouldn’t bother Mayfield much since he began his professional career in Cleveland.

Given the conditions, the Packers likely will try to play to their strength — running the football.

However, it’s worth noting that Los Angeles ranks fourth against the run in Football Outsiders DVOA metric.

I don’t see the Packers covering a spread of eight points if they’ll be spending much of their play calls running the balls.

According to our Action Labs database, the Packers are just 2-6 against the spread as a favorite this season, and they’re on an 0-3 ATS run when laying 7.5 or more points.

Lastly, when catching at least eight points, underdogs this season are 25-13-1 for 9.95 units.

After running the numbers, my model makes the Packers no more than a 5.5-point favorite in this spot. I can only conclude that the Packers are getting too much credit based on their performances in previous years.

Take the points with the road underdogs.