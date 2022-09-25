Ravens vs. Patriots odds, predictions: a pair of useful props we’re betting on Sunday

As kickoff for the New England Patriots-Baltimore Ravens matchup rapidly approaches, more and more betting markets are becoming available.

Today, we’re going to focus on a specific subset, the prop markets. Tied to specific player performances or game outcomes beyond the spread and total, props provide bettors creative ways to get involved with games.

I’m intrigued by two props for Ravens-Patriots. The first is a game prop; the second focuses on a specific player. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Best prop bet No. 1

First to score 10 Points – Baltimore Ravens (-135)

So far this season, the Ravens have looked infinitely superior in the first half of play.

In two games, against the Jets and Dolphins, Baltimore owns a +28 point differential in the opening half and has reached 10 points first in both of those games. Additionally, if you look back at last season, the Ravens proved very efficient at cashing this prop.

Including the two games this season, the Ravens have reached the 10-point mark first in 11 of their past 19 games, a 58 percent clip. If you just look at games in which Lamar Jackson started, the Ravens have cashed this prop play in eight of their past 14 games.

But, if you shrink that 14-game sample down to the Ravens’ past 12 games against non-division winners in which Jackson started, bettors will find they’ve cashed this prop in eight contests.

Given the Ravens rank first in the NFL so far this season in total offensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com, I expect they’ll have their way against a Patriots defense that has looked suspect at times against the Dolphins and Steelers.

Although the Patriots are at home, I’ll back the Ravens via this prop up to -140.

Best prop bet No. 2

Damien Harris over 45.5 rushing yards (-115)

I’m a touch surprised Harris’ yardage prop is set so low considering the early success he’s experienced this season.

In the games against the Dolphins and Steelers — hardly the best rush defenses, I know — Harris is averaging five yards per carry and a whopping 59.5 rushing yards per game. Further, Harris has surpassed this yardage benchmark in both games this season.

Plus, dating back to last season, Harris is 11-6 to the over on this prop total, notching no fewer than 50 yards in the games where he’s cleared this number.

For the season, New England’s rushing attack as a whole ranks seventh in rushing offense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

On the flip-side, the Ravens’ rushing defense has looked somewhat average through their first two games against the Jets and Dolphins. Entering this game, the Ravens rank 14th in terms of rush defense DVOA and have allowed both opposing running backs to clear this total.

With Jakobi Meyers, New England’s star wideout, potentially out for this game, that may lead to a shift in offensive strategy for head coach Bill Belichick, and heavier reliance on Harris.

I’ll back Harris’ over up to 47 yards on Sunday.