Saints vs. Cardinals odds, predictions: 2 player props we’re backing tonight

To begin the Week 7 NFL slate, the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans on Thursday Night Football.

Bookmakers are expecting another close, low-event game as the Cardinals are currently consensus three-point home favorites with the total set at 43.5 points. However, we’re here to focus on a different market — the prop markets.

Although most bettors will gravitate toward the side or total, below are my top best prop plays for tonight’s contest. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Saints-Cardinals Best Prop Bet No. 1

DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+120)

Hopkins has completed his suspension and is set to feature Thursday against the Saints. I’m expecting a strong performance.

In the 10 games in which he participated last season, Hopkins was a preferred end-zone target for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. That set of games saw the Clemson product find the end zone on six different occasions, including two multi-touchdown games.

What’s more impressive is that Hopkins accomplished that feat against a number of high-quality pass defenses. For those 10 games, the average pass defense DVOA rankings of those opponents for the season was 13.9, per footballoutsiders.com.

In two games against bottom-half pass DVOA defenses last year, Hopkins found the end zone at a 50 percent clip.

Now, he gets to face a Saints defense that has struggled to defend the air attack this season. New Orleans ranks 21st overall in pass defense DVOA and has struggled lately against top wideouts. In their past two games against the Seahawks and Bengals, New Orleans has surrendered five total touchdowns to Tyler Lockett (two), D.K. Metcalf (one) and Ja’Marr Chase (two).

For those reasons, I’ll back Hopkins to find the end zone so long as this remains above +110.

Saints-Cardinals Best Prop Bet No. 2

Taysom Hill Over 32.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

It worries me slightly the Cardinals’ defensive strength is against the run, but I simply believe Hill is the superior talent.

In his past two games, Hill has accumulated 151 total rushing yards and has cleared this benchmark on both occasions.

Included in that sample is a 39-yard rushing performance against the Bengals, a close comp to the Cardinals in terms of rushing defense. Cincinnati is 16th in rush defense DVOA while Arizona sits five spots ahead in 11th, per footballoutsiders.com.

Really, the key for Hill in this matchup is enough volume to surpass this total. Across his past 11 games in which he’s managed at least four rushing attempts, Hill has surpassed this benchmark in seven games and is averaging 53 yards per game in that sample.

Given the Saints are currently banged up at wide receiver — both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are out tonight — Alvin Kamara could have more of a pass-catching role while Hill garners more of the rushing attempts.

I would play it only at the current number, but expect a good performance from Hill tonight in Glendale.