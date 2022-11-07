Saints vs. Ravens odds, predictions: 2 player props on Monday night in Week 9

Week 9 in the NFL wraps up on Monday night as the New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens. New Orleans was impressive in a 24-0 home victory over Las Vegas, while Baltimore looks to extend its winning streak to three games.

However, the Ravens come into this game a bit banged up offensively as running back Gus Edwards is doubtful and tight end Mark Andrews is out, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman is out with a foot injury. That could explain why Baltimore dropped two points after opening as a 3.5-point favorite on the look-ahead line.

Given the uncertainty of the Ravens players on the injury report, I’ll refrain from picking a side in this matchup. Instead, I prefer to focus on two player props that should offer more value.

Alvin Kamara over 60.5 rushing yards (-113)

I like Kamara to go over his rushing prop of 60.5 yards. He’s gone over this number in five of his past six games and will be up against a Ravens defense that can be a bit vulnerable against the run.

According to Football Outsiders, the Ravens rank 25th against the run using their DVOA metric. Conversely, the Saints rank sixth offensively in run DVOA.

For the Saints to succeed against the Ravens, they’ll need to get the running game going to open things up through the air. Thus, Kamara is a player I project to play a vital role in the New Orleans offense on Monday night.

Chris Olave under 5.5 receptions (-120)

While the Ravens are dealing with cluster injuries to their receiving corps, the Saints will also be without wide receiver Michael Thomas due to a toe injury. That means Olave will get plenty of attention from a Ravens defense that ranks 12th in DVOA against the pass.

Olave is averaging 5.3 receptions over seven games and has gone over this number just once in his past four outings. That occurred against a Cardinals team that Football Outsiders have in the bottom third of the league in pass DVOA.

One dynamic that further supports taking the under here is that the Saints can be even more dominant in running the ball on plays where they bring Taysom Hill in at quarterback.

Hill had a season-high with 10 carries last week, and with the Saints ranked 13th in run play rate (42.83%) according to TeamRankings, I don’t see enough plays in the passing game to get Olave six catches in this spot.