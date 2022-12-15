Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction: how we’re betting Thursday Night Football

Before the start of NFL Week 15 with Thursday Night Football, we’re here to provide a Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction.

These sides are coming off opposite performances in their previous games. At home against the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks lost their third game in the past four. Meanwhile, the 49ers won 35-7 at home against the Bucs to register their sixth consecutive victory.

As it stands, the 49ers are a 3.5-point road favorite on Thursday night with the game total set at 43.5 points. Those interested in the Seahawks can either take the points or +150 on the moneyline.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction + Best Bet

Total Under 43.5 Points (-110)

Historically, this Seahawks-49ers NFC West matchup has largely proved entirely one-sided.

Outside of the 49ers’ 27-7 win in an earlier meeting this season, the Seahawks have dominated this matchup winning all four of the previous matchups. However, I’m staying away from a side in this game as I can’t bring myself to step in front of the juggernaut that is San Francisco right now.

That said, I’m going to put some trust in the Seattle defense and back this game to stay under the total. This represents the ultimate buy-low spot on Seattle defense, which has allowed 25.8 points per game across its past five games.

On the flip-side, this simultaneously is a great time to sell high on a 49ers offense that has ripped apart opposing defenses lately. Not only did they put up 35 points against the Bucs, but they eclipsed the 30-point mark in the previous week against the Miami Dolphins.

The common thread of those performances is that they came at home, where they’ve played significantly better offensively. Through seven games at Levi’s Stadium, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s squad has scored 25.3 points per game.

Away from home, that figure drops to 23.3 points per game. Plus, half of the 49ers’ six road games have seen them fail to reach the 20-point benchmark.

By playing on a short week — without key wide receiver Deebo Samuel — I expect a drop-off from the 49ers offense. However, bettors should simultaneously expect their defense to hold up against a Seattle offense that could be missing a key piece in running back Kenneth Walker III.

Entering this game, San Francisco ranks second overall in defensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com, and has surrendered only 10 points per game in four divisional games this season.

The one element Seattle’s offense does well — they’re fifth in pass offense DVOA — will likely be mitigated by a 49ers defense that sits fifth in the corresponding defensive category.

Finally, I’m selling a Seattle offense that has scored 26.4 points per game across their last five games with only two of those games coming against top-half DVOA defenses for the season.

For those reasons, back this under so long as it remains at 43 points or better.