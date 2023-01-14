Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions: does Seattle stand a chance in wild-card matchup

Welcome to NFL Wild Card Weekend, and making Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions might be the toughest challenge of the first batch of playoff games.

San Francisco has the most loaded team in the NFL playoffs, but seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy will be under center for the 49ers as the NFC’s No. 2 seed. That’s a very tough ask for a guy playing against the Big 12 a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks made the playoffs thanks to the feel-good Geno Smith story. Smith could be Comeback Player of the Year after leading all quarterbacks in completion percentage in his first starting season since 2014 with the Jets.

But on the flip side, the Seahawks surround Smith with a horrific defense and a bad offensive line.

So, who wins: The rookie quarterback-great team duo or the great quarterback-bad team duo?

And how should bettors attack this matchup?

Seahawks vs. 49ers odds

Spread: Seahawks +9.5 (-110) vs. 49ers -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks (+380) vs. 49ers (-475)

Total: Over 42.5 (-110) | Under 42.5 (-110)

Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions

San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

The Niners and Seahawks trended in different directions all season.

The 49ers have trended up all year. They were just 3-4 after seven games, but went undefeated after, winning their final 10 games and finishing 13-4.

Per Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, the 49ers had the top passing offense, the second-best rushing offense, the third-best pass defense and the fourth-best rush defense over the final eight weeks. The Niners were an unstoppable force.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks trended down in the second half of the season. After a remarkable 6-3 start, the Seahawks finished by winning only three of their final eight games.

It’s tough to analyze how Purdy may perform in the playoffs, but it can’t be worse than how Smith performed in the back half of the season. Over the final nine weeks, Smith was 23rd among 38 qualified quarterbacks (min. 100 plays) in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play, per RBSDM.com.

Most of Purdy’s success boils down to coaching and play-calling, as Kyle Shanahan is one of the NFL’s best offensive minds and can scheme for the mobile Purdy perfectly. But we can’t discount that Purdy ranked fifth in EPA per play in his starts this year.

Outside of the quarterback matchup, Seattle is in for a long day at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco finished first in defense DVOA this season and first in EPA per play allowed. The Niners have a stout defensive line that can get pressure and a secondary that ranked fourth in Pro Football Focus’ coverage grades.

Meanwhile, Seattle finished 21st in DVOA and 25th in EPA per play allowed. For all the success Seattle had this season, it was never dependent on its dismal rush defense and leaky secondary.

Finally, winning playoff games is about winning in the trenches. The 49ers were fourth in Football Outsiders’ offensive line yards metric and second in their defensive line yards metric, while Seattle ranked 30th and 25th in those stats, respectively.

The 49ers played their best football at the end of the year, while the Seahawks needed a Detroit Lions upset of Green Bay coupled with an overtime win at home over the Los Angeles Rams to make the playoffs.

The talent disparity between these two teams is enormous, and the situation calls for a blowout Niners victory.

I’m playing 49ers -9.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook, and the betting trends back this play. Per Bet Labs, wild-card hosts that made the playoffs last season are 25-12-3 against the spread since 2006.