Steelers vs. Colts predictions for player props: Defenses seek to hold the stars in check

While this Monday night matchup may not be up on the marquee, there are still multiple ways to find value with these Steelers vs. Colts predictions.

Despite their loss to Cincinnati last week, the Steelers appear to be revitalized by the returns of TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick on the defensive side of the ball. Those two, and the rest of the unit, may play a significant factor in this matchup and impact how we target players.

The same can be said for the Colts, as they’ve looked much better since Jeff Saturday took over as head coach. We’ve seen big strides on both sides of the ball, which may affect both ball carriers tonight.

Michael Pittman under 67.5 receiving yards (-110)

Pittman has become the unquestioned No. 1 option for the Colts’ passing attack, but that role may cause him to struggle tonight.

The Steelers have been hurt by the big play this season, but they have also done a tremendous job of limiting them. Pittsburgh enters tonight ranked sixth in opponent completion percentage allowed.

Pittman’s usage falls right into the Steelers’ strength, as his average depth of target this year is just 6.6 yards. Since he won’t be stretching the defense, expect Pittsburgh to take him away and force someone else to beat them.

That has been the formula for containing Pittman this season. He has gone under this total in six of the past 10 games, and he has also gone under in 66% of his 41 career games played.

Jonathan Taylor over 12.5 receiving yards (-110)

Building off the Pittman under, Saturday’s reinsertion of Matt Ryan into the starting lineup is a boost for Taylor.

Ryan is noted for utilizing his running backs in the passing game, and that’s just what we’ve seen over the past two games. Since Ryan’s return, Taylor has caught five of six targets for 26 yards.

He should continue to see targets tonight as the Steelers’ secondary contains Pittman. What’s also great is that books have not adjusted for his uptick in usage, and Taylor could go over this with one catch.

Najee Harris under 63.5 rushing yards (-110)

Harris has benefited from the absence of Jaylen Warren over the past two weeks, as he was losing his grip on the starting job prior to Warren’s injury. However, his uptick in usage may not help his outlook tonight.

Harris’ struggles have stemmed from the Steelers’ offensive line. Pittsburgh will enter tonight’s matchup 20th in offensive line yards. The bad news for him and the Steelers front is that the Colts are third in yards allowed/defensive line.

Indianapolis has dominated the trenches defensively and subsequently shut down opposing rushing attacks. The Colts are second-best in yards per rush allowed and could improve on that as they contain Harris tonight.