Steelers vs. Colts predictions: Pittsburgh defense in Monday Night Football spotlight

Remember what’s on the line when making Steelers vs. Colts predictions.

Both teams are well under .500, meaning this is essentially an elimination game. Win, and your slim playoff hopes are kept alive. Lose, and you’re likely out of the playoff race with only a few games left.

Either way, this has been a disappointing season for both teams.

The Colts have floundered underneath Matt Ryan, leading to a new head coach. Meanwhile, the Steelers are in line for Mike Tomlin’s first losing season in Pittsburgh.

But despite past performances, this is a relatively important prime-time matchup.

Who has the edge? And how should bettors attack this matchup?

Steelers vs. Colts odds

Spread: Steelers +2.5 (-105) vs. Colts -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Steelers (+122) vs. Colts (-144)

Total: Over 39.5 (-105) | Under 39.5 (-115)

Steelers vs. Colts predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-105) at FanDuel Sportsbook

With TJ Watt playing again, this looks like a great matchup for the Steelers defense.

Ryan gets sacked a lot. Only Justin Fields has been sacked more this season than the Colts’ quarterback, and Indianapolis has the second-highest adjusted sack rate (9.4%).

Part of that is on Ryan, who is arguably the least-mobile quarterback in the NFL and often takes too long to throw the ball. And the other part is on the offensive line, which ranks bottom-five in several key metrics, including 28th in Pro Football Focus’ Pass Blocking grades.

Either way, this bodes poorly for Pittsburgh’s front seven, as the Watt-led pass rush should get pressure on Ryan. Meanwhile, the Steelers are seventh in Football Outsiders’ Rush Defense DVOA metric, meaning top-tier back Jonathan Taylor shouldn’t take over the game.

However, it will be extremely hard for Pittsburgh to produce any scoring here. The Steelers are not a good offense, while Indianapolis is above-average in defending both the run and the pass.

But in a low-scoring, defense-first game, I feel good about taking the points with Tomlin and the Steelers.

According to Bet Labs, Tomlin is the most profitable coach against the spread (ATS) as an underdog, going 47-28-3 (64%) ATS in those opportunities.

Tomlin will coach against Indy’s Jeff Saturday, who has coached well in his first two games but could still be vulnerable against such a tenured coach.

Moreover, the Steelers have played the hardest schedule in the league, per Football Outsiders, and will see a bit of a reprieve down the stretch. Meanwhile, Indianapolis has played an exactly league-average schedule.

I see the Steelers playing above their potential on Monday night against a Colts team vulnerable to Tomlin’s scheme, and I will happily take the points.