Super Bowl LVII prediction: our best total bet for Eagles vs. Chiefs showdown in Arizona

We’re only hours away from the start of Eagles vs. Chiefs as we’re armed with a final Super Bowl LVII prediction.

Here, our focus will be on the three main total markets available to bettors: the full-game total, the Eagles’ team total and the Chiefs’ team total.

Since opening at 49.5, the full-game mark had moved up to 50.5 as of Wednesday afternoon with -115 juice. But, seeing as we already outlined a play for that market at a better number, we’ll take a correlated team total today.

Get the latest updates on legalized Massachusetts Sports Betting

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Check out our guide to the Best NFL Betting Sites

Don’t miss out on this BetMGM Welcome Offer for February 2023

Super Bowl LVII Best Total Bet

Philadelphia Eagles Team Total Over 26.5 Points (-110)

The more I ponder the outcome of this game, the more I start to think the Eagles offense is going to have their way.

Although the Chiefs have allowed only five teams to clear this total all season, there’s an argument to be made this Eagles offense is the best unit Kansas City will have faced all season.

For the regular season, the Eagles ranked third in total offensive DVOA, including first in rush offense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Incredibly, Kansas City, which sits an average 17th in defensive DVOA and 15th in rush defense DVOA, faced only one other opponent all season that ranked fifth or better in rush offense DVOA.

That team, the Bengals, combined to score 47 total points in two meetings, including a 27-point output when the Chiefs played on the road. Bottom-line: reduce the weather impact of Kansas City and the favorable crowd and the Chiefs struggle to defend strong running teams.

Additionally, if you expand the sample to include all Chiefs games against top-five offensive DVOA sides — it only rises to three games — bettors will find head coach Andy Reid’s side allowed 23.6 points per game and no fewer than 20 in any of those contests.

Factor out home-field advantage — two of those three games were played at Arrowhead Stadium — and bettors should expect this Eagles offense to continue to produce at a high level.

Across all 19 games this season, the Eagles scored at least 27 points in a majority and at least 30 points in eight.

Even if you look at their outputs against strong defensive teams, the results are still encouraging.

In three games against top-five defensive DVOA sides, the Eagles scored at least 26 points in each, including a 34-point output indoors in Dallas.

Expand the sample to include two additional games against top-10 defensive DVOA sides and bettors will find Philadelphia posted 23 points per game, eclipsing 24 points in a majority of those games.

The health of Jalen Hurts is definitely worth noting in this situation, but the simultaneous downgrade in defensive opposition should counterbalance that concern.

Back the Eagles to clear their team total so long as it stays available at 26.5 points at -120 or better.