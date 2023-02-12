Super Bowl LVII prediction: our best passing prop for Eagles vs. Chiefs

With the Big Game mere hours away, we’re ready to provide a final Super Bowl LVII prediction and best bet.

The narrow focus here will be on the ample passing prop markets available to bettors as we seek to identify one with a good chance of cashing.

Amongst some of the popular options are the completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns for Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in addition to interceptions and longest completion.

But, I’ve landed on one creative prop that has a relatively decent history in the Super Bowl, including in the most recent Eagles appearance.

That said, let’s get straight to the selection – odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Super Bowl LVII Best Passing Prop

Total Players to Have a Pass Attempt – Over 2.5 (+154)

Not only is this a fun prop to root for, but there’s good history of it cashing in the Super Bowl.

Over the last five NFL championship games, the over has hit twice, or a 40 percent rate. What’s even more interesting in that the two games in which this happened – Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals and Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Patriots – saw four total players attempt a pass in the game.

In essence, we already get two players attempting a pass in the game, so the question is whether another player attempts a pass.

Obviously the path via which most bettors assume this comes is on a trick play, but there’s another angle of attack in this game.

Both starting quarterbacks enter this game slightly banged up. Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a lingering high ankle sprain while Jalen Hurts faces a shoulder injury from late in the season.

While the latter’s injury worries me more, there’s a case a backup quarterback could have to come in for either team. As evidenced by earlier season performances, both Chad Henne for Kansas City and Gardner Minshew for Philadelphia are good candidates to come in and attempt a pass, even if only for one play.

A more serious injury would obviously see the chances of the over hitting, but in theory all it would take is one inconveniently timed injury to see one of those two players attempt a throw.

From there, the other angle is the one most rely upon – a trick play. This season, only the Chiefs have seen a non-quarterback attempt a pass – punter Tommy Townsend had one single attempt – while the Eagles haven’t incorporated much trickery into their playbook….thus far.

But, it would not shock me if one of DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown came around the edge and threw a pass while a fake punt or broken field goal could also increase the chances.

Based on those beliefs, I’m more than happy to take a shot on this creative market so long as it remains available at +150 or better.