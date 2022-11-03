Texans vs. Eagles odds and predictions: how we’re betting Thursday Night Football

To kick off the Week 9 NFL slate, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to the Lone Star State to face the Houston Texans.

Philadelphia is coming off an easy victory last week in Philadelphia, capturing a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the Texans put in a disappointing performance at home against the Tennessee Titans, losing 17-10 to fall to 1-5-1 on the season.

As it stands, the Eagles are a 13.5- to 14-point favorite Thursday night with the total set at 45 points.

Philadelphia Eagles-Houston Texans Bet No. 1

LEAN Eagles 1H -7.5 vs. Texans

I’d like this market a lot more if the Eagles were laying seven points rather than seven-and-a-half and will be waiting to see if the market moves that way. But either way, the logic here is still somewhat obvious.

Through their first seven games, the Eagles are a perfect 7-0 straight up and ATS in the opening half and have won those halves by 12.17 points on average. In fact, Philadelphia has covered this number in five of those seven games, including two straight games.

For me, the obvious worry is that you get an Eagles team traveling on short rest that puts that streak to an end. However, at the same time, the Texans have struggled to stay within reach of quality teams in the first half.

In two games against the Chargers and Titans — the only teams above .500 Houston has faced so far this season — they’ve lost the first half by 20 and four points, respectively. However, Tennessee won that first half with a backup quarterback, so I wonder how Houston will handle Jalen Hurts, a significant upgrade from Malik Willis.

For those reasons, Philadelphia’s first-half spread is the most intriguing option to me, but it’s still worth waiting for -7.

Philadelphia Eagles-Houston Texans Bet No. 2

Miles Sanders Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-117)

This play is equal parts a bet on Sanders as it is a fade of an abysmal Houston rush defense.

Through their first seven games, the Texans rank dead-last in the NFL in rush defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. Just last week against Derrick Henry, Houston’s defense surrendered 219 yards and two touchdowns on 6.84 yards per carry. In the previous week against the Raiders, the Texans allowed Josh Jacobs to rush for 143 yards on 7.15 yards per carry.

In fact, the Texans have managed to allow the opposing running back to clear 100 yards in four of seven games this season.

For Sanders, he arrives at this game in outstanding form and should trounce this Texans defense. Through seven games this season, the Penn State product has eclipsed this number in four games this season, including half of the last four.

His best output of the season? Against Jacksonville, which allowed Sanders to rush for 134 yards. Given the Jaguars sit 12 spots ahead of the Texans in rush defense DVOA, I can’t help but wonder how Houston limits Sanders.

Add in the likelihood of a positive gamescript for the Eagles and I would personally bet this market up to 79.5 yards.