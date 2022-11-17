Titans vs. Packers prediction: finding some value on the total for Thursday Night Football

In Week 10, Green Bay snapped a five-game losing streak with a 31-28 overtime win over Dallas to keep its postseason hopes alive. The Packers won’t have much chance to savor the victory as they’re back in action on Thursday and we have our Packers vs. Titans prediction.

The short week might benefit Green Bay as the offense finally looked in sync after rallying from a 14-point deficit in the second half against the Cowboys.

I’ll share why Green Bay’s offensive resurgence could be sweet music to bettors’ ears on Thursday night.

Titans vs. Packers NFL odds

Spread: TEN +3 (-105) vs. GB -3 (-115)

Moneyline: TEN (+140) vs. GB (-165)

Total: Over 41 (-110) | Under 41 (-110)

Titans vs. Packers NFL pick

ALT Total: Over 40.5 (-120)

Titans vs. Packers NFL analysis

Aaron Rodgers had his best game this season for the Packers on Sunday as he threw three touchdowns while posting an 82.3 Total QBR, per ESPN.

More important, Rodgers might’ve finally found a go-to receiver in Christian Watson. The North Dakota State rookie caught his first NFL touchdown and added two more to finish with three for the day.

And although the Packers’ offense remained balanced with 207 rushing yards and 208 through the air, they might need to lean even more on their passing game against a Titans team that ranks first against the run in Football Outsiders DVOA metric.

The Packers can succeed against the Titans’ defense that ranks 31st against the pass with 272.6 yards per game. As for Tennessee’s offense, it’ll likely be salivating to face a Packers defense that ranks 30th in run DVOA.

The Titans are a bit old school, given their high run-play rate of 53.86%. However, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still a crucial part of the offense.

Although Tannehill has only three games of 250 or more passing yards, he’s helped guide the Titans to a 6-3 mark.

I think the Titans’ offensive numbers are somewhat suppressed because Tannehill missed two games and was replaced by rookie Malik Willis.

Despite ranking dead last in yards per game, the Titans lead the league with a red zone touchdown conversion rate of 76.19%.

Thus, if the Titans can move the ball against the Packers, there’s a decent chance they’ll come away with maximum points.

There’s been a lot of talk about playing the under in these low-scoring prime-time games. However, that strategy isn’t as profitable on Thursday night, with an opening total of 41 or more points.

According to our Action Labs database, under bettors are 95-102-4 in this spot for a loss of 12.94 units.

Conversely, the over is on a 3-0 run under those parameters, and if we focus on the Titans and Packers, they are a combined 18-11 to the over for 6.46 units.

After running the numbers, my model projects a total of 44.10 points.

This total is currently sitting at the critical number of 41, so I’d recommend buying it down a half-point and playing the over at 40.5.