Titans vs. Jaguars prediction: Is this total undervalued?

We have a Titans vs. Jaguars prediction, and the winner will be crowned AFC South champions and punch their ticket to the NFL playoffs.

A victory would snap a six-game losing streak for the Titans, while the Jaguars will try to close out the regular season in style with a fifth straight win.

Given everything at stake for this game, I don’t see either team going down without a fight.

Thus, while many are fixated on a side in the contest, but there’s sufficient value in a position on the total.

Titans vs. Jaguars odds

Spread: TENN +6.5 (-110) vs. JAX -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: TENN (+240) vs. JAX (-300)

Total: Over 38.5 (-110) | Under 38.5 (-110)

Titans vs. Jaguars pick

Over 38.5

Titans vs. Jaguars analysis

Jacksonville began this winning streak with a dominant 36-22 road victory over the Titans. During this recent run, the Jacksonville Jaguars have averaged 31.5 points per game.

That number would be even higher if not for a 19-point performance against the Jets amidst rainy weather and wind gusts approaching 45 mph.

After a tumultuous season in which Jacksonville finished 27th in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA metric, the Jaguars are now ranked ninth in the category under new coach Doug Pederson.

Compared to last season, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence already has doubled his passing touchdowns (12 to 24), halved his interceptions (17 to 8) and increased his Total QBR from 39.1 to 55.1.

The Jaguars have an offensive-minded coach in Pederson, so I don’t foresee him putting forth a conservative plan.

As for the Titans. there’s been too much of an over-adjustment in terms of the point spread with Joshua Dobbs taking over at quarterback for the injured Ryan Tannehill.

Dobbs was buried on the depth chart behind Tannehill and the third-round rookie Malik Willis.

However, Dobbs is now preferred to Willis after the Liberty product failed to reach even 100 passing yards in either of his three starts this season.

Dobbs needed only the first half to eclipse the 100-yard passing mark against the Cowboys in Week 17.

And although the Titans lost 27-13, it’s worth noting they held out seven of their starters ahead of this pivotal game against the Jaguars. One of them was star running back, Derrick Henry.

Last week, we saw the total in the Cowboys-Titans game close at 40.5; this week, the total is available at 38.5.

That seems like a move in the wrong direction, as I think the combination of Dobbs and Henry will make this Titans team more competitive.

I suspect whichever team is trailing late in the game will be extremely aggressive on offense. Thus, I think there’s a decent chance the backdoor could be open for over-bettors.

Grab the over at 38.5 before it gets any higher.