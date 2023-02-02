Tom Brady retirement: how the GOAT’s goodbye affects futures markets, odds, predictions

Following 23 seasons and seven Super Bowls, Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning with a video posted to social media.

The announcement sent the NFL world into a frenzy. Loyal fans mourned, the Buccaneers sunk further into mediocrity and the quarterback market heated up for teams still uncertain of their plan under center.

And the odds for next year’s Super Bowl have already been thrown for a loop.

Let’s dive into how Brady’s retirement affects the NFL landscape into 2023 and beyond.

Tom Brady retirement: Super Bowl odds change?

Brady’s retirement and un-retirement last season sent the Super Bowl 57 odds market into a frenzy. The Bucs dropped out of contention following the first announcement and then vaulted back up the boards following the second.

With Brady’s status still undecided, the Bucs were listed as 35/1 to win Super Bowl 58, according to Jackson Cowart from the New York Post and Mitch Bannon from OddsShark.

However, the odds have already jumped following this year’s retirement announcement. The Buccaneers are currently 45/1 at Caesars Sportsbook, and the odds reached as high as 60/1 on offshore books, per OddsShark.

Caesars Sportsbook announced in a Tweet yesterday that the Buccaneers are the least bet team to win Super Bowl 58 “so far.” So, don’t expect those odds to improve anytime soon.

Surprisingly, the Las Vegas Raiders’ odds didn’t budge with the announcement Brady won’t be reuniting with Josh McDaniels, even after shortening from 50/1 to 40/1 following Brady-to-Vegas rumors beginning last week, per Cowart at the New York Post.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still the favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl, listed at 5/1 at Caesars. But, surprisingly, the San Francisco 49ers are the second favorites at 6/1 despite serious questions in the quarterback room and the news that Brady won’t be joining his hometown team.

Of course, odds will shift following Super Bowl 57 as more books post markets. And who knows if Brady will stay retired this time around?

Tom Brady retirement: QB market reaction?

The most important group impacted by this news is the teams without a quarterback for next season.

For starters, the Buccaneers are in trouble. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask are the other two quarterbacks on the Bucs’ depth chart, and the Bucs fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich while keeping defensive-minded head coach Todd Bowles in charge.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have one less option available to them. The most likely option is Jarrett Stidham is under center in Week 1.

As mentioned, there’s trouble in paradise in Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers quarterback room, but it’s hard to imagine Trey Lance won’t play quarterback while Brock Purdy nurses his injured elbow.

The New York Jets were also looking to move on from Zach Wilson, although rumors of New York acquiring Aaron Rodgers are swirling — especially after hiring Nathaniel Hackett to fill the offensive coordinator role.

An interesting theory is how this affects the Chicago Bears, who are debating trading the No. 1 overall draft pick and sticking with Justin Fields at quarterback. With one less quarterback on the trade market, the market for Bryce Young might heat up.

Tom Brady retirement: an effect on NFL win totals

Unfortunately, no books have posted NFL win totals yet.

However, you can expect deflated markets for the Buccaneers and Raiders next season.