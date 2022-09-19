Vikings vs. Eagles: odds, prediction and picks for Monday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings close out the Week 2 slate as they meet in the second of two games on Monday night. Both teams come into the contest off a win in Week 1.

And while some might point to Minnesota’s double-digit victory against the Green Bay Packers, a closer look into the box score tells a different story.

Vikings vs. Eagles pick

Eagles ML (-135)

I’ll dig into the numbers and explain why this spot against the Eagles could be problematic for the Vikings on Monday night.

Find out more about the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Check out more of the best sports betting sites

Vikings vs. Eagles NFL odds

Odds provided by Caesars

Spread: MIN +2.5 (-110) vs. PHI -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: MIN (+115) vs. PHI (-135)

Total: Over 49 (-110) | Under 49 (-110)

Although Minnesota defeated Green Bay by 16 points in Week 1, it’s worth noting that the Packers are going through almost a complete overhaul on offense, with Davante Adams heading to the Raiders via trade. It should be no surprise if Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needed some leeway to gel with some of the new wide receivers that Green Bay added in the draft and during free agency.

We saw some jitters early on when Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson dropped a walk-in touchdown on Green Bay’s first drive. If you also add in Green Bay’s turnover on downs inside the 1-yard line trailing 7-0, it’s clear this game was much closer than the scoreline suggests.

In total, you could argue that Green Bay left 20 points on the field in a game they lost by 16 points. What’s important to note is that the Packers still moved the ball against the Vikings as they racked up 21 first downs compared to Minnesota’s 19.

Moreover, Green Bay successfully ran the ball against Minnesota with 111 rushing yards on 18 carries.

A commitment to running the football shouldn’t be a problem for the Eagles. In 2021, Philadelphia led the league with 156.1 rushing yards per game. In Week 1, the Eagles continued their success on the ground by rushing for 216 yards on 39 carries. Defensively, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, the Vikings ranked 25th last season against the run.

The ubiquitous narrative for this game is that Kirk Cousins is 2-9 against the spread (ATS) in primetime on Monday night. However, according to our Action Labs database, the stat bettors should pay even closer attention to is that he’s 0-3 ATS when facing a team averaging 150 rushing yards per game.

Given Cousins’ struggles on Monday night and facing an opponent that could neutralize him by keeping him on the sidelines, I like the Eagles as a side in this contest.

Rather than laying the 2.5 points, swallow the juice and back Philadelphia on the moneyline.