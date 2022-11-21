Bruins vs. Lightning predictions: can Boston keep this hot streak going?

Boston is 16-2, while Tampa Bay is coming off its third straight Stanley Cup appearance. So, how can we make Bruins vs. Lightning predictions in such a tough matchup?

The Bruins have won and covered the puck line in six straight games. Moreover, the Bruins have won 11 straight home games, which ties the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to begin a season.

However, the Lightning aren’t slouches, having won four straight games to sneak up to fourth in the Eastern Conference. Andrei Vasilevskiy remains one of hockey’s best goalies, while Nikita Kucherov is one of hockey’s best snipers.

But we must dig deeper into this matchup to find a distinct betting edge. So, how should you attack this matchup?

Bruins vs. Lightning odds

Moneyline: Bruins (-105) vs. Lightning (-115)

Spread: Bruins +1.5 (-275) vs. Lightning -1.5 (+220)

Total: Over 6 (-105) | Under 6 (-115)

Bruins vs. Lightning prediction

Boston Bruins ML (-105) at BetMGM Sportsbook

The Bruins will eventually see some negative regression, as no hockey team can continue this torrid pace.

However, the Bruins shouldn’t be underdogs against the Lightning, even if Boston is the slightest of underdogs.

The Lightning have some very concerning underlying statistics. They’re 11-6-1 but have just a +5 goal differential and a +4 shot differential. Even worse, the Lightning have a -42 faceoff differential and a -108 hits differential.

The Lightning have eked by opponents despite losing the time-of-possession battle and being significantly less physical. Kucherov has been the saving grace of this team, pouring in 10 goals and adding 18 assists, often driving the offense on off-nights.

So, while the Bruins are overvalued, the Lightning also are.

Moreover, we can’t wholly discredit Boston’s achievements. The Bruins have been untouchable in every aspect of the game, including Tampa’s weaknesses such as face-offs (+127 margin for Boston) and shot differential (+91 for Boston).

The Bruins also have an elite offensive weapon to counter Kucherov in David Pastrnak, who has dumped in 28 points through 18 games this season. Plus, Linus Ullmark has been one of the best goalies in the sport, even outplaying Vasilevskiy to this point in the season.

Watch out for breakout defensive star Hampus Lindholm. The defenseman is now second on the team in points (18) and first in plus-minus (+21), having dominated every shift and kept the Bruins’ defense elite during Charlie McAvoy’s injury.

Lindholm represents another hockey star in Boston, as this roster is stacked with talent.

Tampa Bay has one of the best home-ice advantages in the NHL, but the Lightning also have a flawed roster. The Bruins should be heavier favorites in this spot than the current BetMGM line.

The Action Network’s PRO betting model projects the Bruins as a whopping -165 Monday night, giving us a 10% edge over the current market. I love the value we’re getting with the Bruins at -105, but will happily bet them up to -120.