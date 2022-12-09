Bruins vs. Coyotes predictions: Betting on Arizona being completely overmatched?

Friday evening features some ugly hockey games, and it’s near-impossible to make Bruins vs. Coyotes predictions when the game is this lopsided.

The Bruins are the best team in hockey, currently pacing the NHL in points (43). Meanwhile, only the Anaheim Ducks have fewer points than the Coyotes.

Check out Bill Bradley’s rankings of the best sports betting apps to use.

Arizona’s hockey team was doomed from the start, and there’s little evidence that the Coyotes will compete in this game.

However, there has to be a betting angle we can take.

Bruins vs. Coyotes odds

Moneyline: Bruins (-350) vs. Coyotes (+260)

Spread: Bruins -1.5 (-125) vs. Coyotes +1.5 (+105)

Total: Over 6 (-110) | Under 6 (-110)

Bruins vs. Coyotes predictions

Boston Bruins -1.5 (-125) at BetMGM Sportsbook

I don’t like laying it with huge road favorites. It’s generally a negative expected value wager to bet the Bruins puck line with moderate juice.

However, this is the only wager that makes sense for this game, and there might be some value.

The Action Network’s PRO model projects the Bruins as -516 moneyline favorites and -2.47 spread favorites. For once, the heavy road favorite might be available at a discount.

The website Money Puck has an NHL power rankings formula that uses several advanced metrics to calculate a team’s win probability against the average team. In those rankings, the Bruins rank first (61.0%), while the Coyotes rank 29th (41.5%).

Corsi For percentage is a metric showing the ratio of shot attempts created against shot attempts allowed. The Bruins rank fifth in that metric, while the Coyotes rank second to last.

The Bruins have the second-highest face-off differential in hockey (+153), while the Coyotes have the worst (-261).

These stats are meant to explain just how lopsided these two teams are. The difference between the Bruins and the Coyotes is so staggering that it might not be reflected in the betting markets.

Then again, look at the trends. The Bruins beat the Avalanche on the road Wednesday 4-0, while the Coyotes lost 8-2 against Edmonton. The Bruins have won five straight against the Coyotes by a total score of 16-8.

Arizona’s only shot is on the power play. But the Bruins have allowed the third-fewest power-play goals in the NHL, while the Coyotes are dead last in 4-on-5 Expected Goals Allowed, per Money Puck.

The latter statistic isn’t close, either. The difference between Arizona’s 4-on-5 Expected Goals Allowed and second-worst Buffalo is the same as Buffalo’s and 11th-worst Carolina’s.

I’m willing to bet on a two-goal victory for Boston tonight, as all the statistics and projections point that way. Moreover, I see no issues with motivation, considering the Bruins need to fend off the red-hot New Jersey Devils.