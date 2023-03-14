Bruins vs. Blackhawks prediction: Boston looking for bounce-back performance

We have a Bruins vs. Blackhawks prediction as the best hockey team in the NHL battles the worst hockey team in the NHL.

It’s a true matchup of haves vs. have-nots. The Bruins are on pace to break the NHL points record and stocked up at the deadline; the Blackhawks are one of the worst post-merger teams in NHL history and moved every decent player at the deadline.

So, as expected, the Bruins are monster ML favorites entering this matchup, laying over -400 on the ML at most books.

Massachusetts sports betting is live! Read about the best Massachusetts sports betting sites and apps here.

Is there any value to be gleaned when the line is this lopsided?

Let’s look at the matchup deeper. Read on for the odds alongside my prediction and pick for Bruins vs. Blackhawks.

Bruins vs. Blackhawks odds

Moneyline: Bruins (-450) vs. Blackhawks (+340)

Spread: Bruins -1.5 (-164) vs. Blackhawks +1.5 (+136)

Total: Over 5.5 (-138) | Under 5.5 (+112)

Bruins vs. Blackhawks prediction

Boston Bruins -1.5 (-164) at FanDuel Sportsbook

One could argue that the Bruins are overvalued in this outrageous NHL betting market. No NHL team should be this big of a moneyline favorite, no matter the situation.

Additionally, the Bruins have already clinched a playoff spot and are a whopping 11 points ahead of the next-best team in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, the Bruins’ motivation has to be dwindling, especially with only 17 games remaining.

However, we also need to consider how bad the Blackhawks are.

Chicago has lost three straight and seven of its past eight games. They are sinking deeper and deeper toward the top overall draft pick every night, with no desire to win games.

Meanwhile, I think the Bruins will be motivated to bounce back after losing to Detroit on Sunday. Boston has lost back-to-back games just one other time this season, and the Bruins have yet to lose back-to-back games in regulation.

Additionally, the Bruins have been alternating goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman most nights, meaning Tuesday is Ullmark’s turn to start. Although Swayman is a fine goaltender, Ullmark is an undeniable force of nature, in line to win the Vezina Trophy.

The Blackhawks are the worst offense in the NHL, ranking dead last in goals scored and currently rostering only three double-digit goal-scorers now that Patrick Kane and Max Domi play elsewhere. So, if Ullmark wants another dominant performance to improve his resume, a game against the Blackhawks is an excellent opportunity.

Ultimately, the Bruins are leaps and bounds better than the Blackhawks. All it takes is the right situation for Boston to beat Chicago by any number of goals, and a bounce-back spot with Ullmark in goal is that situation.

Therefore, I’ll be backing the Bruins -1.5 (-164) at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Bruins beat the Blackhawks 6-1 earlier this season, and I expect Boston to put together a similarly dominant performance.