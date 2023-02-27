Bruins vs. Oilers prediction: Boston hunting for 7th straight win

We have a Bruins vs. Oilers prediction as Boston continues its unprecedented run of hockey dominance.

Following six straight wins, the Bruins have an NHL-best 93 points. As a result, Boston is the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, the Oilers continue as one of the NHL’s more confounding teams. They’re one of the best teams in the West but have recently capped a 4-2-4 stretch with a loss to the dreadful Columbus Blue Jackets.

Perhaps Edmonton can bounce back and pick up a huge win as a short-home underdog.

Let’s dive into the odds and my pick and prediction for Monday’s Bruins vs. Oilers game.

Bruins vs. Oilers odds

Moneyline: Bruins (-140) vs. Oilers (+116)

Spread: Bruins -1.5 (+172) vs. Oilers +1.5 (-215)

Total: Over 6.5 (-114) | Under 6.5 (-106)

Bruins vs. Oilers prediction

Boston Bruins ML (-140) at FanDuel Sportsbook

The problem with the Oilers is depth. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are two incredible hockey players, maybe the two best players in the game, but the Oilers are devoid of talent behind that.

The Edmonton defense is average, and the goaltending is below average. While goalie Stuart Skinner has a positive Goals Saved Above Expected mark in 33 starts, back-up Jack Campbell offsets that with -17.6 Goals Saved Above Expected in 31 games, per Money Puck.

But given McDavid and Draisaitl’s dominance, the Oilers have an elite offense. Edmonton is second in the NHL in Expected Goals For, per Money Puck, behind the NHL’s deadliest power play attack.

And it’s not particularly close, either. Edmonton’s 32.1% power play conversion is nearly seven percentage points ahead of second-place Tampa Bay, per Quant Hockey.

However, Edmonton is running into a buzzsaw in the Boston defense. The Bruins’ top defensive line of Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy is one of the best in the league, while Linus Ullmark is the betting favorite for the Vezina Award.

Ullmark leads all NHL goalies in every conceivable statistic, while the Bruins are third in the NHL in Expected Goals Allowed, per Money Puck. Most importantly, the Bruins are the best penalty kill unit in the NHL at 86.4%.

Between Ullmark and the defense, the Bruins can shut down the McDavid-Draisaitl attack, especially shorthanded. It’s a tough matchup for the Oilers.

Boston has the offense to compete with anyone, spearheaded by David Pastrnak’s 42 goals. However, I love the Bruins in this game because of their recent blockbuster trade.

In a three-way trade last week, the B’s acquired Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals. Orlov will bolster Boston’s second defensive line significantly, and Hathaway is an excellent two-way forward who can play up and down the lines.

The Bruins also dealt third-string goalie Keith Kinkaid to the Avalanche for forward Shane Bowers, another depth-building move.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney is a decorated midseason roster builder, and these two moves have all the makings of great trades.

Boston should begin seeing the real boost from these acquisitions Monday night in Edmonton as the Bruins cruise to another victory. The Bruins can’t be stopped, so cash in with a bet on them at FanDuel Sportsbook.