Bruins vs. Predators predictions: how the Ullmark-Saros matchup could play out

It’s tough to make Bruins vs. Predators predictions with the extra news happening in Nashville.

Nashville dropped a game to the bottom-of-the-barrel Arizona Coyotes Monday night, and then Predators’ general manager David Poile went on ESPN’s 102.5 The Game hinting the team could be selling.

Per Chase McCabe, Poile is quoted as saying: “I don’t think we are a buyer. I think if things don’t change more favorably, we certainly could be a seller, but that’s not today.”

How do you back a team like that? Especially against a dominant Bruins team.

However, I see value in a different market. So, read on for the odds and my prediction for Bruins vs. Predators.

Bruins vs. Predators odds

Moneyline: Bruins (-194) vs. Predators (+158)

Spread: Bruins -1.5 (+138) vs. Predators +1.5 (-170)

Total: Over 5.5 (-114) | Under 5.5 (-108)

Bruins vs. Predators predictions

Over 5.5 (-114) at FanDuel Sportsbook

You rarely get a total under six in today’s NHL, but this goaltending matchup calls for it.

The Bruins have Vezina favorite Linus Ullmark in net, who leads the NHL in most statistical categories, including Money Puck’s Goals Saved Above Average. Meanwhile, Nashville’s Juuse Saros is fifth in Goals Saved Above Expected, with a near-perfect .917 save percentage.

These two goalies can cook, and it’s depressed the total in the market way too low. The Action Network’s PRO model projects this total at 6.44, providing us an 8% edge over the line at FanDuel Sportsbook.

These are two great goalies, but neither is perfect. And one could argue they’ve struggled recently.

Ullmark has allowed 11 total goals in his past four starts, including four to both Carolina and Florida. Meanwhile, Soros allowed three or more goals in four of his past six starts.

And, as always, the Bruins will keep coming. Even including their recent struggles, the B’s are third in goals scored, fifth in shots per game and seventh in power play goal percentage, per NHL.com.

Meanwhile, the Predators are 12th in High Danger Shots For and 25th in Expected Goals Allowed, per Money Puck. They’re a high-scoring, fun team to watch.

Plus, there’s always the off chance that Jeremy Swayman starts over Ullmark. While Swayman is a great goalie, he’s nowhere close to as efficient as Ullmark, and I’d bet the total could get pushed up to six.

Four of the past five meetings between the Bruins and Predators have gone over, and I’m willing to bet it will happen one more time.