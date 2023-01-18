Bruins vs. Islanders predictions: how we’re betting New York’s attempt to break slump at home

How do you make Bruins vs. Islanders predictions when the teams are going in opposite directions?

The Bruins are the class of hockey, with just five regulation losses this season and a 7-2-1 record over the past 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are in trouble. They’ve lost five of their past six games and have slipped out of playoff contention.

Ohio sports betting is live! Check out the best Ohio sports betting sites and apps here.

So, can the desperate Islanders win a game at home against the NHL’s best? Or, will the Bruins dominate per usual?

And how should bettors attack this matchup?

Bruins vs. Islanders odds

Moneyline: Bruins (-190) vs. Islanders (+155)

Spread: Bruins -1.5 (+135) vs. Islanders +1.5 (-160)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) | Under 5.5 (-105)

Bruins vs. Islanders predictions

Under 5.5 (-105) At BetMGM Sportsbook

The Islanders always have a very strong home-ice advantage. UBS Arena is always tough to play in, and the Islanders always play great defense at home.

The Islanders are 13-7-2 at home this season, and only one team has allowed fewer goals at home this year than their 50.

That team happens to be their opponent, the Bruins. Surprisingly, the Bruins have allowed just 43 goals on the road this season, making them the best road defense in the NHL.

Part of that is goalkeeping, as Linus Ullmark is going for the Vezina Trophy. He leads all NHL goalies in almost every statistical category, including Goals Saved Above Expected (23.3), per Money Puck.

Unfortunately, it seems we won’t get Ullmark vs. Ilya Sorokin Wednesday night, as CapFriendly Depth Charts reported that New York’s Semyon Varlamov is likely to start.

However, Varlamov has been excellent in his own right, ranking 25th among 68 goalies with at least 10 starts in Goals Saved Above Expected (2.9).

Varlamov will get the full strength of the home Islanders defense in front of him. Meanwhile, good luck getting past Ullmark and Boston’s defensive duo of Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

Altogether, I think we’re looking at a very low-scoring game. Both defenses will hold their own in front of two well-above-average goalies.

The past two games between the Bruins and Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., went under, so I’ll bet on that happening on more time Wednesday night.