Bruins vs. Kings prediction: how we’re betting Thursday’s East-West NHL clash

Ahead of tonight’s Eastern vs. Western conference matchup, we’re set to provide a Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings prediction.

The Bruins arrive at tonight’s game winners of two straight games, including a 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday in Boston. Meanwhile, the Kings, who sit in third place in the Pacific Division, are in the midst of a rough spell.

Across their past six games, Los Angeles has dropped four, including two straight.

The Bruins are a -225 favorite on the moneyline and +110 on the puck-line. On the flip-side, the Kings are +180 to win the game outright and -135 to stay within a goal.

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings Best Bet

Boston Bruins Puck-Line (+110)

Frankly, I’m a touch surprised the Bruins aren’t a bigger favorite in this contest as they’ve thoroughly dominated at home this season.

Entering Thursday’s game against the Kings, the Bruins have lost only once, against a potent Vegas Golden Knights side, and have covered the puck-line in 11 of their 15 home victories. Across their past five games at TD Garden, Boston is a perfect 5-0-0 and have covered the puck line in three of those five games.

This is a Kings team that has struggled away from home this season, including recently. Los Angeles currently finds itself in the midst of a road trip and has lost three of its past five away from California.

Further, in a road visit to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs — a team comparable in quality to the Bruins — the Kings staggered out of the gate before ultimately losing 5-0 in the great white north. Then, in a Tuesday game against the Buffalo Sabres, who sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, Los Angeles lost 6-0.

From a metrics standpoint, the Bruins have backed up their success at home via their expected metrics. Through all home games, the Bruins have a +11.19 expected goal differential at 5v5, or a +0.7 expected goal differential per game, according to naturalstattrick.com.

Further, the Bruins’ power play comes to life at home vs. away from home. Boston is averaging 0.77 expected goals with a man advantage away from home compared with 1.1 expected goals at home in the same situation.

Given the Kings are the sixth-most penalized team in the league and have surrendered the second-most power play goals this season, Boston could have a much-needed edge to cover this line.

Add in the relative struggles of the Kings defense away from home — 2.72 expected goals against per game, 12.5 high danger chances against per game across their last 10 road contests — I expect bettors will see Boston’s offense have a field day.

Back the Bruins to cover this line so long as it remains available at +100 or better and goaltender Linus Ullmark is in goal.