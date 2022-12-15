Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Bruins vs. Kings prediction: how we’re betting Thursday’s East-West NHL clash

Can Boston continue success at TD Garden?

Bruins vs. Kings prediction
Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno celebrates with Jeremy Swayman (1) after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

By Nick Hennion

Ahead of tonight’s Eastern vs. Western conference matchup, we’re set to provide a Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings prediction.

The Bruins arrive at tonight’s game winners of two straight games, including a 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday in Boston. Meanwhile, the Kings, who sit in third place in the Pacific Division, are in the midst of a rough spell.

Across their past six games, Los Angeles has dropped four, including two straight.

The Bruins are a -225 favorite on the moneyline and +110 on the puck-line. On the flip-side, the Kings are +180 to win the game outright and -135 to stay within a goal.

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings Best Bet

Boston Bruins Puck-Line (+110)

Frankly, I’m a touch surprised the Bruins aren’t a bigger favorite in this contest as they’ve thoroughly dominated at home this season.

Entering Thursday’s game against the Kings, the Bruins have lost only once, against a potent Vegas Golden Knights side, and have covered the puck-line in 11 of their 15 home victories. Across their past five games at TD Garden, Boston is a perfect 5-0-0 and have covered the puck line in three of those five games.

This is a Kings team that has struggled away from home this season, including recently. Los Angeles currently finds itself in the midst of a road trip and has lost three of its past five away from California.

Further, in a road visit to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs — a team comparable in quality to the Bruins — the Kings staggered out of the gate before ultimately losing 5-0 in the great white north. Then, in a Tuesday game against the Buffalo Sabres, who sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, Los Angeles lost 6-0.

From a metrics standpoint, the Bruins have backed up their success at home via their expected metrics. Through all home games, the Bruins have a +11.19 expected goal differential at 5v5, or a +0.7 expected goal differential per game, according to naturalstattrick.com.

Further, the Bruins’ power play comes to life at home vs. away from home. Boston is averaging 0.77 expected goals with a man advantage away from home compared with 1.1 expected goals at home in the same situation.

Given the Kings are the sixth-most penalized team in the league and have surrendered the second-most power play goals this season, Boston could have a much-needed edge to cover this line.

Add in the relative struggles of the Kings defense away from home — 2.72 expected goals against per game, 12.5 high danger chances against per game across their last 10 road contests — I expect bettors will see Boston’s offense have a field day.

Back the Bruins to cover this line so long as it remains available at +100 or better and goaltender Linus Ullmark is in goal.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.