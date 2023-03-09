Bruins vs. Oilers prediction: how we’re targeting team totals for Thursday’s matchup

As Edmonton and Boston prepare to meet for the second time in two weeks, we’re set to provide a Bruins vs. Oilers prediction.

The Bruins have continued to produce win after win and enter this game with a 10-game winning streak on the line. Most recently, Boston secured a 4-2 home win against the New York Rangers.

On the Edmonton side, they earned a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, their third win in the past four games.

The Bruins are a -170 home favorite with Edmonton priced at +140. The total is set at 6.5 goals, juiced -120 to the over.

Bruins vs. Oilers Prediction

Total Over 6.5 Goals (-120)

These sides combined for only five goals in their first meeting, but bettors could be in for a high-scoring contest Thursday.

From the Oilers’ perspective, they remain a team troubled by poor defensive play with an offense to help make up for it. Edmonton ranks first in goals for and second in expected goals for, per moneypuck.com, while sitting 22nd in goals against and 12th in expected goals against.

The latter trend won’t help them much against a Boston offense that also marks itself among the bet in the league.

The Bruins rank 10th in expected goals for in all situations and second in total goals. When Boston’s playing at home, they’re scoring 3.8 goals per game, including 3.9 over their past nine games.

While the level of competition within that latter sample leaves something to be desired, there are still two elements providing confidence that Boston’s offense consistently finds the net tonight.

First is that they enter on an elongated rest period — their last game came on March 4 — as well as their positive output against Edmonton in their last game. In all situations, Boston created 3.69 expected goals and 19 high-danger chances in their last meeting, per naturalstattrick.com.

At the same time, Edmonton’s offense should be able to contribute to the tally.

Since their two-goal output against the Bruins, Edmonton has faced a top-half expected goals defense in three of their past four games. Over that sample, the Oilers have scored 4.75 goals per game, including 5.33 against the Maple Leafs and Jets, who are seventh and 15th, respectively, in expected goals against.

While a three-goal output against a weak Sabres defense is concerning, Edmonton also enters this matchup well-rested — that game came three days ago — so bettors can expect a strong showing (Edmonton is 4-0-1 to the over when playing on two or more days’ rest this season).

Further, although they’re facing the second-best penalty kill in the league, Edmonton brings the league’s best power play; the Bruins are the ninth-most penalized team in the league, per statmuse.com.

With enough volume, Edmonton’s power play should help contribute here.

For those reasons, back the over on Thursday night in Boston.