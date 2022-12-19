Bruins vs. Panthers prediction: our best bet for Monday’s NHL contest

In advance of puck drop tonight at the TD Garden for a matchup between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, we’re set to offer a Bruins vs. Panthers prediction for Monday’s NHL slate.

The teams enter tonight’s game in solid form with the Bruins, unbeaten in regulation at home, winners of three of their past four games. The Panthers, meanwhile, captured an impressive 4-2 road victory against the Devils, their second win in the past three games.

As it stands, the Bruins are a decently sized favorite tonight (-185) with the Panthers +150 to pull off the upset. The total is set at 6.5 goals, juiced to the under, while those interested in the Bruins puck-line can get +135.

Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction

LEAN Total Under 6.5 Goals (-115), Bet at -110 or better

Tonight’s matchup is incredibly interesting largely because it pits a powerful Panthers offense against a Bruins defense that plays great at home.

Entering Monday’s tilt, the Panthers lead the league in both expected goals and high-danger scoring chances, according to naturalstattrick.com. In terms of average outputs, the Panthers are creating 3.72 expected goals per game along with 15.2 high danger chances per game.

But, when they have to go against the league’s best defenses, there’s an ever-so-slight drop-off with those metrics, particularly away from home. Through four road games against sides ranking in the top 10 in expected goals against, the Panthers are creating 3.47 expected goals per game and 13.5 high danger chances per game.

In those four games, Florida is 1-3 against a 6.5 goal total. Of interest, though, is that the one over came in a visit to Boston back on Oct. 17, which saw eight goals.

However, the slight concern with those metrics is that in those four games, there were a combined 25 goals against 26.91 expected. If that regression catches up in tonight’s game, we could see another goal-fest.

On the flip-side, Boston has proved a very reliable under team at home. Through 18 games at TD Garden, the Bruins have seen only seven clear 6.5 goals.

Additionally, if you consider the Bruins’ three home games against sides sitting 10th or better in expected goals for, bettors will find two have finished under 6.5 goals — the Panthers game is the only over — with the Bruins allowing 3.1 expected goals per game in those three.

But, the one concern with Boston is that, for the season as a whole, they’re a negative regression candidate on the defensive end. At this point in the season, the Bruins have conceded 64 goals against 84.32 expected goals against, per moneypuck.com.

Thus, this market ultimately comes down to which unit you trust more — the Panthers offense or the Bruins defense. My gut tells me to place faith in Boston, especially knowing goaltender Linus Ullmark is well-rested.