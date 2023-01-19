Bruins vs. Rangers predictions: New York trying to beat the league’s best

Making Bruins vs. Rangers predictions is so hard because Boston is so good.

The Bruins rolled over the Islanders in Elmont yesterday to cruise to their third straight win. Boston is now 8-1-1 over the past 10 games and has a commanding 12-point lead over the rest of the Eastern Conference.

But the Rangers are also playing solid hockey, as they’re now 6-2-2 over the past 10 games. They’re still in striking distance in the Metropolitan Division.

The hope for this game is that we’ll get the goalie matchup of Linus Ullmark and Igor Shesterkin, as these are arguably the best two goalies in the game. However, starting goaltenders have not been released yet, and Daily Faceoff projects that Jeremy Swayman will start for the Bruins.

We’re still in for a thrilling hockey game Thursday night.

Bruins vs. Rangers odds

Moneyline: Bruins (-110) vs. Rangers (-110)

Spread: Bruins +1.5 (-278) vs. Rangers -1.5 (-222)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) | Under 5.5 (-105)

Bruins vs. Rangers predictions

New York Rangers ML (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

While the Bruins are an unstoppable force, everybody has to lose games in the NHL. And there are three major reasons I’m backing the Rangers Thursday night.

First, the schedule situation.

The Bruins are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Islanders yesterday. The two New York hockey teams have arguably the best two home-ice advantages in the sport, and both teams are super physical defensively, so playing the two on the road on consecutive nights is a daunting task.

Meanwhile, the Rangers’ legs should be fresh, as they haven’t played since Monday.

Second, Swayman is likely in the net instead of Ullmark.

There is nothing wrong with Swayman, he’s one of the better goaltenders in hockey, with 7.5 Goals Saved Above Expected per Money Puck. But he’s still leaps and bounds behind Ullmark.

Unfortunately, the “leaps and bounds” are exacerbated in a goalie matchup with Shesterkin. Shesterkin is arguably the best goalie in the history of the NHL, and you need your best possible game to compete with him.

Third, The Action Network’s PRO Model projects the Rangers should be -160 favorites on the moneyline, which gives us nearly a 10% edge over the line posted at Caesars Sportsbook. This signals the Rangers are undervalued on Thursday night.

Put everything together, and it’s clear that the Rangers are the right side to bet Thursday night. It’s always daunting to fade the NHL’s best team, but I have confidence in the NHL’s best goalie playing with one of the NHL’s best home-ice advantages.

And the price is right at -110 on the moneyline.