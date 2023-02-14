Bruins vs. Stars predictions: pair of elite teams looking to snap losing streaks

We have Bruins vs. Stars predictions as one of the biggest hockey games of the year is set for puck drop on Tuesday evening.

The Eastern Conference-leading Bruins take on the Western Conference-leading Stars in Dallas. These teams have solidified themselves as Stanley Cup contenders behind the league’s two best goalkeepers.

It’s a tough one to handicap, especially given its importance. However, making bets on the game becomes more complicated, considering both teams are slumping.

The Bruins have won one of their past five games while the Stars have won two of their past six.

Let’s dive into the odds and my predictions for Tuesday’s Bruins vs. Stars matchup.

MA sports betting is launching! Get your Massachusetts sports betting updates here.

Bruins vs. Stars odds

Moneyline: Bruins (-120) vs. Stars (+100)

Spread: Bruins -1.5 (+215) vs. Stars -1.5 (-267)

Total: Over 5.5 (-120) | Under 5.5 (+100)

Bruins vs. Stars predictions

Dallas Stars ML (+100) at Caesars Sportsbook

While neither team has been playing especially well over the past three weeks, it’s clear that Boston is in a larger slump than Dallas.

It’s not entirely surprising, given the Bruins have played seven of their past nine games on the road. Nonetheless, the numbers aren’t pretty.

Per Grant White of The Action Network, the Bruins have allowed 12.4 High-Danger Chances per game over the past five while producing more than nine High-Danger Chances in a game only once. As a result, the Bruins have been held to just one goal twice in the past three games.

But it’s not entirely surprising we’re seeing this level of regression. No NHL team could continue at the torrid pace that the Bruins were on, and every team will have struggles throughout the season.

I also don’t expect Boston’s regression to end in Dallas.

First, the Stars have had three 3-2 overtime losses during their down stretch. Your overtime record is far more variable.

The Stars are due for an overtime goal to drop — and for more goals to drop in general. Per The Action Network, Dallas has scored on just 6.5% of its shots over the past six games, falling below its season average in four of the previous six games.

So much of the Stars’ recent 2-4 stretch can be attributed to bad luck, and that’s bound to change. There’s no better time for a positive regression win than at the end of a seven-game homestand against a flailing team on a road trip.

And while it’s hard to stack up with the Bruins in all three phases of the game (offense, defense, goaltending), Stars’ goalie Jake Oettinger is almost as effective as the Bruins’ Linus Ullmark. Great goaltending can steal games, especially at home.

Expect the Stars to steal Tuesday night’s game from the Bruins — and bet accordingly.