Flames vs. Bruins prediction: can Boston continues its winning ways?

The Calgary Flames can’t win and the Boston Bruins can’t lose, which is the first thing to consider when making your Flames vs. Bruins prediction.

The Flames have dropped six straight games (although two were overtime losses). However, Calgary is due for some positive regression as four of the five losses were one-goal deficits.

Meanwhile, the Bruins bounced back from a one-goal loss to Toronto with a two-goal victory over St. Louis Monday. In theory, the Bruins aren’t due for much regression, they are 10-3 against the 1.5-goal puck line this season.

However, Boston can’t continue to win nearly 85% of the contests they play in. So, when is the right time to fade them?

Perhaps it’s against this Flames squad that badly needs a victory.

Calgary vs. Boston NHL odds

Moneyline: Calgary (+132) vs. Boston (-160)

Spread: Calgary +1.5 (-180) vs. Boston -1.5 (+146)

Total: Over 6 (-118) | Under 6 (-104)

Calgary vs. Boston NHL prediction

Calgary Flames ML (+132) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Calgary started this season 5-1 with wins over the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and Pittsburgh Penguins. That résumé was the best in hockey.

The Flames are 0-4-2 since, with home losses to the Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators.

So, which version of the Flames best represents the true-talent level of this team?

I lean towards the former, as there are several reasons to expect a major bounce-back from the Flames.

Calgary’s recent run has been based entirely on off-man situations. During the losing streak, the Flames have allowed six power play goals in 24 opportunities while scoring just two in 16 opportunities.

For context, Calgary went 7-for-23 on the power play during the winning streak while allowing a 4-for-23 opposing rate.

However, the Flames have performed similarly well all season in even-strength situations.

Corsi For percentage is a stat that measures how many shots, blocks, and misses you produce per game in even-man situations, while Corsi Against measures that for your opponents. It’s a good metric for understanding how often a team controls the puck compared to its opponent.

Calgary has won the Corsi battle in every game during the losing streak. Moreover, the Flames have the fourth-highest shot differential mark in the NHL this season (+105).

Both stats indicate significant positive regression.

Meanwhile, the Bruins will likely tail off after this absurdly hot start. Boston has posted a 10.58 Goals Differential Above Expected mark this year, the sixth highest.

That indicates negative regression.

The issue is that Boston has put together the best penalty kill unit in the league, avoiding goals on 93.7% of the opponent’s man-up opportunities. That could prove deadly for a Calgary team struggling in that department.

But overall, the Bruins are overvalued and the Flames are undervalued. Sharp bettors have noticed this, pushing the moneyline price from Calgary +140 to +132 at the time of writing.

The value is too good to pass up with Calgary. I’m happy to tail the sharps and bet on the undervalued hockey team at a solid plus-money price.