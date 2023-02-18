Capitals vs. Hurricanes predictions: best bet for NHL Stadium Series

As NHL’s Stadium Series continues, we have Capitals vs. Hurricanes predictions to make.

Saturday’s Washington-Carolina game will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC, otherwise known as the home of the NC State Wolfpack football team. While it’s technically a neutral-site game, you’d think Carolina would have a substantial home-ice/field advantage.

Outdoor hockey games should be considered in our handicap. However, I haven’t found a significant advantage toward either the side or the total in outdoor games, with ML favorites going 8-6 and unders going 7-6-1, per Bet Labs.

Therefore, we can handicap this game straight up.

Let’s dive into the odds, my prediction and pick for NHL’s Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes odds

Moneyline: Capitals (+176) | Hurricanes (-215)

Spread: Capitals (+1.5, -154) | Hurricanes (-1.5, +126)

Total: O 5.5 (-106) | U 5.5 (-114)

Capitals vs. Hurricanes predictions

Carolina Hurricanes ML (-215)

I’m not sure if anyone is noticing just how dominant the Hurricanes are.

Since falling to 10-6 on Nov. 25 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston, the Hurricanes are 26-4-3 with a +39 goal differential. In addition, their Corsi For Percentage, a stat that records how much a team was controlling the puck as opposed to its opponent (above 50% means you were controlling more), is a whopping 58.3% during the stretch, per Hockey Reference.

The Hurricanes are 9-1 in their past 10 games, scoring 4.6 goals per game while allowing 2.6 during the streak.

Carolina has established itself as arguably the NHL’s best team.

Money Puck’s NHL Power Rankings are based on a statistical Power Score percentage, which considers a variety of advanced statistics. The difference between the first-place Hurricanes (63.6%) and the second-place Maple Leafs (58.9%) is more than the difference between Toronto and the sixth-place Panthers (54.6%).

While the Bruins hold the NHL’s best record, the Hurricanes may be the team to beat. Carolina has been unbelievable.

Normally, I look to fade favorites bigger than -200 on the ML. However, the Hurricanes have been so utterly dominant, are playing in a prime-time Stadium Series game in front of their home crowd and are staring down a floundering Capitals team.

Washington has lost three straight and six of the past 10. This road game in Raleigh is sandwiched between two separate three-game homestands, making it an awkward travel situation.

To be fair, the Caps are short-handed, including star Alex Ovechkin. He’s been away from the team this week following the death of his father and is not expected to play Saturday.

Also for Washington, Tom Wilson is still injured, alongside Carl Hagelin, Nic Dowd, Connor Brown and Kody Clark, meaning the Capitals are short five-plus wings.

But that’s still not an excuse for pitiful hockey.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are perfectly healthy, playing top-tier hockey and will show no mercy in this nationally televised matchup.

The Hurricanes have won three straight against the Capitals, and I’m willing to bet they’ll win one more. Even at such juiced odds, I’ll bet on Carolina.