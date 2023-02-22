Blackhawks vs. Stars prediction: best bet for NHL on TNT matchup

It should be easy to make a Blackhawks vs. Stars prediction on paper.

Dallas has one of the Western Conference’s best hockey teams. Meanwhile, Chicago is one of the worst teams in the NHL, with the worst offense in the NHL.

However, nationally televised games are always interesting, and I see value in a specific betting angle for this TNT matchup.

Read on for the odds and my prediction and pick for Wednesday’s edition of Blackhawks vs. Stars.

Blackhawks vs. Stars odds

Moneyline: Blackhawks (+350) vs. Stars (-450)

Spread: Blackhawks +2.5 (-135) vs. Stars -2.5 (+105)

Total: Over 6 (-110) | Under 6 (-110)

Blackhawks vs. Stars prediction

Blackhawks team total under 2 goals (-140) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Chicago simply cannot produce consistent offense. Per Money Puck, the Blackhawks rank last or second-to-last in the NHL in the following:

Goals (138)

Expected Goals For (146.75)

Goals For per 60 minutes (2.44)

Expected Goals per 60 minutes (2.58)

Shots on Goal (1512)

Unblocked Shot Attempts (2061)

Expected Rebound Shots (103.36)

High + Medium Danger Chances (545)

Chicago isn’t only the worst NHL offense this year, the Blackhawks are among the worst offenses in recent history.

Chicago now goes on the road to play Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger, one of the five best goalies in hockey. Per Money Puck, Oettinger is sixth in the NHL in Goals Saved Above Expected (19.3), allowing only 2.2 goals per game.

I don’t see how Chicago scores in a vacuum, but things worsen when considering the situation.

First, the Blackhawks are on a back-to-back after beating Vegas in Chicago last night. Per Nicholas Martin of The Action Network, the Blackhawks are 0-8-1 in back-to-back situations this season, scoring only 1.37 goals per game.

Meanwhile, Oettinger and the Stars’ defense are surging. Dallas has allowed only 1.72 regulation goals per game over its past 11, keeping teams like Minnesota (one goal), Boston (two goals) and Tampa Bay (one goal) out of the net.

The Stars should have little issue stuffing the Blackhawks’ attack on TNT Wednesday night, and betting that Chicago stays under two goals at BetMGM Sportsbook feels like a valuable wager.