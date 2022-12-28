Devils vs. Bruins prediction: our best bet for Wednesday’s NHL slate

Before Wednesday’s puck drop in East Rutherford, we’re here to offer a Devils vs. Bruins prediction for tonight’s NHL slate.

The Devils enter tonight’s game fresh off their Christmas break and with only one win in their past eight games. Meanwhile, the Bruins are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after falling in a shootout last night in Ottawa, ending a four-game winning streak.

As it stands, tonight’s game is a pick ’em on the moneyline with the total set at 6.5 goals, juiced -122 to the under.

Devils vs. Bruins Prediction + Best Bet

New Jersey Devils to Score First (-110)

I lean to the Devils for the entire game, but I worry about their inconsistent goaltending over the course of 60 minutes.

Thus, this feels like a safe compromise when you factor in the game state of facing a team that is playing on a short rest. Plus, for all of their issues lately, the Devils have proved quite good at getting on the scoreboard first at home.

Through 19 games at the Prudential Center, head coach Lindy Ruff’s side has registered the first goal on 13 occasions, including in last week’s meeting with the Bruins in East Rutherford. Even in the Devils’ past five home games — all losses — they still managed to bag the first goal three times.

On the flip-side, the Bruins have struggled of late to secure the first goal when playing away from home. In their past five road games, Boston has surrendered the first goal in four.

For the season as a whole, head coach Jim Montgomery’s side has conceded the opening goal in 10 of 14 road games overall. Further, while recognizing the limited sample size, it’s worth noting that Boston has conceded the first goal this season in two of three road games that come on back-to-back games.

Even if you set all those trends aside, this remains a Devils team that tends to control the game when at a neutral game state. In all instances this season when the game is tied, New Jersey has a 56.27 percent Corsi percentage, a 57.27 expected goals share percentage and a 56.4 percent high danger chances rate, per naturalstattrick.com.

All those marks are both the fourth-best outputs in the entire league and sees the Devils come out ahead of the Bruins in every category.

While the prospect of facing Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is a scary thought, expect a well-rested Devils side to secure the opening goal tonight as a function of those records. Take this prop market at -115 or better.