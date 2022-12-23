Devils vs. Bruins prediction: how we’re betting Friday’s NHL contest

Ahead of tonight’s top-tier Eastern Conference NHL matchup, we’re set to provide a Devils vs. Bruins prediction.

The Bruins arrive at this matchup in tip-top form as winners of four of the last six, including a home win last night against the Winnipeg Jets. Meanwhile, the Devils pulled off a road win two nights ago against the Florida Panthers to put an end to a six-game losing streak.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Bruins arrive in New Jersey as a consensus -115 favorite with the Devils a -105 home underdog. The total is set at 6.5 goals, juiced -115 to the under.

Devils vs. Bruins Prediction + Best Bet

New Jersey Devils Moneyline (-105)

If this isn’t the textbook definition of a buy-low, sell-high spot, I don’t know what is.

Yes, the Devils have looked utterly abysmal of late and are facing the Bruins’ top goaltender in Linus Ullmark while playing their third game in four nights. However, there are positives to consider with hosts New Jersey.

First is that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is back in between the pipes for head coach Lindy Ruff, an undoubted upgrade for the Devils over Vitek Vanacek. In his past three starts, Vanacek conceded 12 goals (overtime included) against only 9.41 expected goals agains, a -2.59 difference.

Blackwood, on the other hand, excelled in his most recent start in Florida. Against a powerful Panthers attack, the Ontario native made 34 saves and conceded only two goals against 4.02 expected, per naturalstattrick.com.

In his previous start before sustaining an injury, Blackwood conceded only two goals against a Canucks team that created almost three expected goals.

Now, Blackwood gets to face a Bruins offense that is playing on a back-to-back and has struggled to create away from home against the league’s best sides.

Through five games against teams with a current top-10 expected goal differential according to moneypuck.com, the Bruins have generated 2.52 expected goals per game and have lost the expected goal battle in four of those five games.

Conversely, in six home games against the same group of teams, Boston is generating 3.56 expected goals per game and has won the expected goals battle in all but one of those matchups.

Add in the fact New Jersey does an excellent job of controlling the puck at home — they have a Corsi percentage above 50 in all but four home games and a Fenwick percentage above 50 in all but two — and I expect they can hang with the Bruins.

Considering how close these teams are in overall quality, take the underdog Devils to snatch a win here at -110 or better.