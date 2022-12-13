Islanders vs. Bruins predictions: how we are finding value on total

It should be easy to find Islanders vs. Bruins predictions.

You should simply bet on Boston.

The Bruins won again on Sunday, taking down the Western Conference’s best team, the Vegas Golden Knights. The win propels them one point ahead of the New Jersey Devils for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have lost three of their past five games, including blowout losses to the Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals.

However, is betting on the home team at serious juice the best value play for this game? Or is there a better way to attack this matchup?

Islanders vs. Bruins odds

Moneyline: Islanders (+205) vs. Bruins (-255)

Spread: Islanders +1.5 (-122) vs. Bruins -1.5 (+100)

Total: Over 6 (+100) | Under 6 (-122)

Islanders vs. Bruins predictions

Under 6 (-122) at FanDuel Sportsbook

This total is simply too high. The Action Network’s PRO model projects this total at 5.18, providing us an 8.2% edge over the total posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.

These are two teams that pride themselves on defense and goaltending. While both offenses have popped at times this season, both teams fall back on their defense to win games.

For example, both penalty kill units have been superb. The Bruins are the top penalty kill team in the East (85.6%), while the Islanders are third (81.8%).

Both teams also rank top 10 in 4-on-5 Expected Goals Against, per Money Puck.

The Islanders and Bruins allow fewer than 2.75 goals per game and rank among the top seven hockey teams in that stat.

However, Boston has been better from the defensive end overall. Boston’s 2.15 goals allowed per game paces the NHL, and the Bruins’ 9.38 scoring chances against per game is third, per Jonny Lazarus of The Action Network.

When the top defensive line of Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy skates on the ice, the opposing offense is in for a long night. It’s the main reason the Bruins have held three of their past five opponents to a combined two goals.

Starting goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Ilya Sorokin have been two of the best netminders in the league. However, I am unsure if either will start tonight, as Semyon Varlamov and Jeremy Swayman could be in net.

Varlamov and Swayman are plus-goalies, so I’m not adjusting my handicap much with whoever is starting.

All-in-all, I expect a low-scoring affair on Tuesday night in Boston.

The Bruins are 13-6 to the under when favored this season, while the Islanders have stayed under in four straight against the Atlantic Division. I have no trouble betting it to happen one more time.