Kraken vs. Bruins predictions: how we’re betting Thursday night’s hockey matchup

It shouldn’t be hard to make Kraken vs. Bruins predictions on paper. Seattle is a recent expansion team, while Boston is the best team in the NHL.

However, we need to give Seattle more respect. The Kraken are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games and are working on a six-game win streak, continuing to sneak up the Western Conference standings.

The Bruins are still rolling along as the NHL’s best, posting an 8-0-2 record over the past 10, including four straight wins. Most recently, we saw the Bruins dominate the Anaheim Ducks with a 7-1 victory.

As the NHL’s best, the Bruins are rightfully big ML favorites at home Thursday night. But I wonder if the Kraken are undervalued.

Kraken vs. Bruins odds

Moneyline: Kraken (+192) vs. Bruins (-235)

Spread: Kraken +1.5 (-130) vs. Bruins -1.5 (+110)

Total: Over 6 (-110) | Under 6 (-110)

Kraken vs. Bruins predictions

Kraken ML (+192) at Caesars Sportsbook

This game is a great value spot to bet on Seattle.

The Bruins are coming home after a super successful West Coast road trip, dominating Los Angeles, San Jose and Anaheim. Moreover, the Bruins’ home-ice advantage has been tremendous, as they have yet to lose a home game in regulation.

That said, Boston will never be priced higher than now. The Bruins just overwhelmed their West Coast opponents, and the market has noticed, as the Action Network App has tracked over 80% of betting tickets on Boston for tonight’s matchup.

The Bruins are just wildly overvalued in the market, and they shouldn’t be priced close to -200 on the ML against a red-hot Kraken team.

Seattle is in the middle of a seven-game road trip and has yet to lose. The Kraken need only to beat Boston to put together a season-changing road trip, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Boston come out sleepy after their own season-changing road trip.

Regarding the actual on-ice matchup, Seattle has some advantages.

Boston is known for its top line, often called the Perfection Line. But there are questions surrounding Boston’s lower lines, specifically winger A.J. Greer, who has seen his playing time sink throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Seattle is the deepest team in hockey, with a fourth line that is just as effective as its first line. The Kraken’s depth annoys every opponent, which could threaten the Bruins.

Boston still has a monster goaltending advantage with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. However, it looks like Seattle is giving up on the previously injured Philipp Grubauer, instead relying heavily on the surprisingly effective Martin Jones.

Jones will get another start tonight after posting 1.2 Goals Saved Above Expected in 29 starts. Meanwhile, Grubauer has posted -0.5 Goals Saved Above Expected in 14 starts.

The Kraken are undervalued from a goaltending perspective, the Bruins are monstrously overvalued in a bad spot and the Kraken have a depth advantage. So, I’ll happily shoot my shot with Seattle’s ML at huge underdog odds (+192) on Caesars Sportsbook.