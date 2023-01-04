Lightning vs. Wild predictions: how we’re finding value on the total in this matchup

How do we factor Tampa Bay’s schedule into our Lightning vs. Wild predictions?

The Lightning are playing the second leg of back-to-back road contests after beating the Blackhawks in Chicago last night. Even worse, the Lightning play the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday.

However, Tampa Bay has won four straight games and eight of the past 10. The Lightning are playing some of their best hockey.

But the Wild have also won eight of the past 10 games, sneaking up to third in the Central Division.

So, can the Lightning overcome a tough schedule spot and win their fifth straight? Or will the Wild hold off another opponent on their ice?

And how should bettors attack this matchup?

Lightning vs. Wild odds

Moneyline: Lightning (-105) vs. Wild (-115)

Spread: Lightning +1.5 (-267) vs. Wild -1.5 (+215)

Total: Over 6.5 (+100) | Under 6.5 (-120)

Lightning vs. Wild predictions

Under 6.5 (-120) at Caesars Sportsbook

It’s too hard to pick a side in this game. The Lightning have advantages on offense, defense, and in net, but the scheduling disadvantage is already baked into the line as the Wild are slight favorites.

However, I can make the argument for a lower-scoring game.

For starters, these are two elite goaltenders. Both Andrei Vasilevskiy and Filip Gustavsson rank among the top 16 goalies in Money Puck’s Goals Saved Above Expected statistic, with both boasting a Goals Allowed Average under 2.50.

Minnesota also boasts an excellent defensive front, as the defensive pairing of Matthew Dumba and Jared Spurgeon anchor the second-best even-strength defense in the NFL by Money Puck’s Expected Goals Allowed metric.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are top 15 in even-strength Expected Goals Allowed.

However, the Minnesota attack has been lackluster. Only four Wild players have scored double-digit goals this season, and Minnesota is 28th in even-strength Expected Goals.

While Tampa Bay has a suitable offensive attack and eight players that have scored at least 10 goals, I expect the Lightning offense to be sluggish given the tough schedule spot. The Lightning will have to lean more on Vasilevskiy to stay afloat in this game.

Pair Tampa’s schedule with Minnesota’s defense-first team and two elite goalkeepers, and you have the perfect combination for an under. The total feels slightly high at 6.5 (-120) at Caesars Sportsbook, so I’ll happily play that number.