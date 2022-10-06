Boston Bruins betting predictions: season point total going over or under?

The puck is set to drop on the 2022-23 NHL regular season, and the Boston Bruins will once again be in the hunt for a playoff spot. The books are a little bearish on the prospects of the B’s this season, with BetMGM projecting 96.5 points, which is well below the 107 points the team produced during the 2021-22 season.

Boston Bruins point total odds

Boston Bruins Over 96.5 (-130) | Under 96.5 (+100)

Boston Bruins point total best bet

Over 96.5 (-110)

Boston Bruins point total analysis

The Bruins will have a new look behind the bench, as Jim Montgomery takes over for Bruce Cassidy, who was relieved of his duties after a playoff loss in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Montgomery inherits a pretty good situation, as the B’s have an up-and-coming goaltender in Jeremy Swayman, as well as an adequate partner in the crease with Linus Ullmark. In fact, Cassidy split the starts right down the middle, with each backstop seeing 39 starts and 41 appearances each. It will be interesting to see if Montgomery follows suit, or goes with one goalie seeing a majority of the starts.

The B’s have some big-name offensive options with Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall, David Krejci, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak able for offensive support. Marchand is recovering from offseason hip surgery, so the team will be without his firepower for the start of the season.

On defense, the team added Hampus Lindholm at the trade deadline to give the team a little added sandpaper along the blueline. He and Brandon Carlo might be the top defensive pairing to start. The rearguards aren’t terribly deep in front of Swayman and Ullmark, and the team will have to do without Charlie McAvoy until at least late November due to shoulder surgery.

Matt Grzelcyk is also looking to make his way back from shoulder surgery. We might see some high-scoring games and a lot of sporadic performances in the first two months.

It isn’t usual to see, but this Bruins team doesn’t have a lot of depth, particularly on defense. A slow start is likely, with the B’s playing catch-up throughout the winter and into the spring. A point total of 96.5 seems pretty low, though, particularly because of the team’s tremendous depth at goalie.

Swayman and Ullmark will steal plenty of games to keep this team afloat until it is whole by the holidays. The Atlantic Division will be ultra-competitive with the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs jostling for the top spot, and teams on the rise such as the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators.

Will the Bruins win the division? Well, no, that’s unlikely. But will they take their usual spot among the top three in the Atlantic? There is no reason to bet against that happening. This is a team with 95-100 point potential, with a lean to the OVER for the season point total. This team hasn’t had fewer than 100 points in a full non-COVID season since 2016-17.