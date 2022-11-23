Bruins vs. Panthers predictions: wrong team favored in this Eastern matchup?

Our Bruins vs. Panthers predictions call for one of the best NHL games of the season.

Boston’s hockey team is unstoppable. The Bruins have poured in 20 goals over their past four games while allowing just seven, most recently taking down the Lightning 5-3 in Tampa.

The Bruins have jumped to a ridiculous 17-2-0 on the back of their seven-game win streak. They’re now the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

However, the Panthers aren’t to be taken lightly. Florida is one of the best attacks in the NHL. Unfortunately, bad defense and goaltending have led to losses in four of the past five games.

Can the ever-dangerous Panthers bounce back on their home ice? Or will the Bruins continue to roll over opponents?

And how should bettors attack this matchup?

Bruins vs. Panthers odds

Moneyline: Bruins (-105) vs. Panthers (-115)

Spread: Bruins +1.5 (-250) vs. Panthers -1.5 (+200)

Total: Over 6.5 (-110) | Under 6.5 (-110)

Bruins vs. Panthers predictions

Boston Bruins ML (-105)

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook.

Florida boasts a good hockey team. They’ve been pretty unlucky and are running extremely poorly in off-man situations.

In 5-on-5 play, Florida has a positive Corsi For – a stat that predicts how often a team controls the puck compared to its opponent – and a +10.8 expected goal differential, per Hockey Reference. Moreover, the Panthers are a top-10 team in Money Puck’s Expected Goals Allowed metric.

Some of that is due to goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been abysmal through the early season. His -5.2 Goals Saved Above Expected metric ranks 67th among 74 goalies who have played at least one game, per Money Puck.

Bobrovsky is on pace to post the lowest save percentage (.888) and highest goals allowed average (3.62) of his storied career. What a fall from grace for the former Vezina winner.

The Panthers have elected to start Spencer Knight, who has been much better this season and certainly gives Florida a better chance to win.

But no matter who starts in the net for Florida, this betting line is insane.

The Action Network’s PRO model projects the Bruins as -161 ML favorites on Monday evening, providing us with a 10.2% edge over the line currently posted at BetMGM.

There will be a time to fade the Bruins, but you need a solid plus-money price. Boston is too talented at goalie (Linus Ullmark), on defense (Hampus Lindholm), and at forward (David Pastrnak) to be considered underdogs to anyone in the NHL.

At -110 or better, the Bruins are a buy from me.