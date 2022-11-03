Bruins vs. Rangers preview: betting odds, picks and predictions for classic matchup

As the Boston Bruins meet with the New York Rangers, we’re getting the NHL game of the week.

Boston has jumped to a 9-1 start and is atop the NHL standings. Most recently, the Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime after trailing by three goals early in the second period.

Meanwhile, New York has put together an excellent all-around hockey team. The Rangers have goal-scorers, top-tier defenders, and the best goalkeeper in hockey. As a result, they can win low-scoring, physical games alongside high-paced shootouts.

But can the Rangers stave off the unbeatable Bruins? And where does the betting value lie for this game?

Bruins vs. Rangers NHL odds

Moneyline: BOS (+115) vs. NYR (-135)

Spread: BOS +1.5 (-250) vs. NYR -1.5 (+195)

Total: Over 6 (-110) | Under 6 (-110)

Bruins vs. Rangers NHL prediction and pick

Bruins ML (+115) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Igor Shesterkin is the standard for NHL goalkeepers. He has the highest all-time career save percentage among goalies that have made at least 100 starts (.928), and he isn’t slowing down. He’s posted top-10 marks this season in save percentage (.921) and Goals Saved Above Expected (5.3), per MoneyPuck.

However, I’d keep a close eye on Linus Ullmark. The eighth-year Sweden product is having his breakout season, posting a career-low average goals allowed (2.19) and a career-high save percentage (.932) through five starts. His 4.8 Goals Saved Above Expected puts him just two spots behind Shesterkin.

Ullmark does have a great defense in front of him. The most impressive part of Boston’s 10-game season is their penalty-kill unit, which has converted on 94.7% of their opportunities. Boston is known for being a hard-nosed defensive unit, but this is an unprecedented level of success.

But can Boston slow down Artemi Panarin? The fourth-year Ranger has accumulated 16 points through 11 games this season.

And can the Bruins stifle this Power Play unit? The Rangers are second in 5-on-4 Expected Goals (10.19), per MoneyPuck, and Mika Zibanejad already has five power play goals this season.

But Boston has its weapons. David Pastrnak has recorded 18 points in his 10 games this season, leading the league’s highest-scoring attack by goals per game (4.4). Meanwhile, Ullmark and the defense have allowed just 25 total goals, meaning the Bruins have the best goal differential in the league (+19).

If you add the matchups between David Pastrnak vs. Panarin, Ullmark vs. Shesterkin, and New York’s power play vs. the Bruins’ penalty kill, I make this game a pick ‘em. Therefore, it’s hard to pass up the plus-money price on Boston.

Moreover, The Action Network’s PRO Projections make the Bruins a big moneyline favorite, setting the line at Boston -128. That gives us an 8.9% edge over the current line at BetMGM sportsbook.

I’d bet the Boston moneyline at +110 or better.