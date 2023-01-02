Penguins vs. Bruins predictions at Fenway Park: best bet for NHL Winter Classic

It’s time to make Penguins vs. Bruins predictions for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, an outdoor hockey game at Fenway Park this Monday afternoon.

When capping outdoor hockey games, the first thing to do is look at the weather. Dan Rosen reports for NHL.com that the weather forecast calls for temperatures around 50 degrees with partial cloud coverage.

Check out all of BetMGM Sportsbook’s best promotional offers.

Per Derek King, the NHL’s senior director of facility operations, these are ideal conditions for an outdoor hockey game.

Solid rink conditions mean we can directly handicap the hockey game. And this is a doozy, given the Bruins are the NHL’s best team and the Penguins boast a 19-10-6 record.

However, the Penguins have lost four straight games, bringing up questions about the state of the franchise.

Can Pittsburgh compete with Boston on Monday? Or is betting on the Bruins the best way to attack this matchup?

Or is there a better way to bet on this game?

Odds are provided by BetMGM Sportsbook and are current at the time of writing but are subject to change.

Penguins vs. Bruins odds

Moneyline: Penguins (+145) vs. Bruins (-175)

Spread: Penguins +1.5 (-165) vs. Bruins -1.5 (+140)

Total: Over 6 (-120) | Under 6 (+100)

Penguins vs. Bruins Winter Classic predictions

Under 6 (+100) | Boston Bruins ML (-175)

Despite expecting solid weather and ice conditions at Fenway Park today, playing outside in the elements is always a unique challenge for NHL players. The rink conditions are likely to be worse than a typical indoor rink, and the natural lighting can cause glare on the ice.

Therefore, I’m expecting a sluggish start to the game as the two sides adjust to significantly different conditions. This angle already creates value on the under 6 that is being offered at even money at BetMGM Sportsbook.

However, the game itself could play out as lower scoring, considering the excellence of Boston’s defense.

Boston’s top defensive pairing of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm has been phenomenal this season, while Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand are two of the better defensive forwards in the NHL.

Behind those four, Boston ranks fifth in the NHL in Money Puck’s Expected Goals Allowed metric.

Meanwhile, goalie Linus Ullmark is the current betting favorite to win the Vezina Award. Lindholm has been far and away the best goalie in the NHL this year, leading all goalies in Goals Saved Above Expected and Wins Above Replacement, per Money Puck.

Additionally, Ullmark leads all goalies with a minimum 10 games played in wins, save percentage and Goals Allowed Average.

Therefore, I find it hard to see how Sidney Crosby and Co. produce consistent offense on the road against NHL’s best defense while in the outdoor elements. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Penguins get shut out here.

It’ll be harder for the Penguins to stop the Bruins, especially with defenders Jeff Petry and Kris Letang injured. Therefore, I will place an additional wager on the Bruins ML at modest juice.

I don’t see how the Penguins win this game while shorthanded, especially if they are shut down offensively.

I see this game as a low-scoring Bruins victory, perhaps 2-0. I’ll cash in on my prediction with these two bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.