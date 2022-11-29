Lightning vs. Bruins predictions: how we’re betting the Eastern showdown

The Bruins have set an NHL record by winning 12 consecutive home games to open the season, which is the first thing to factor into your Lightning vs. Bruins predictions.

How can any team stop the Bruins?

The Lightning aren’t sure, as they lost to the Bruins at home 5-3 last week. While Tampa Bay is a respectable 13-7-1 and third in the Atlantic Division, they’re still miles behind Boston.

However, the Lightning could carry some value on the moneyline at more than +140. So, perhaps it’s time to sell high on Boston and buy low on Tampa Bay?

Or is there a better angle to bet on this game?

Let’s investigate the matchup further.

Lightning vs. Bruins odds

Moneyline: Lightning (+143) vs. Bruins (-170)

Spread: Lightning +1.5 (-170) vs. Bruins -1.5 (+143)

Total: Over 6 (-115) | Under 6 (-105)

Lightning vs. Bruins prediction

Under 6 (-105) at Caesars Sportsbook

According to The Action Network, most betting tickets are on the over (55%), but most of the betting handle is on the under (60%). As a result, this line has been bet down from the opener of 6.5 (-115).

The public sees these two hockey teams and notices their recent scoring outbursts. Boston has hit the over in three of its past four games, while Tampa has cashed the over in three straight outings.

Moreover, the Lightning and Bruins cashed over 5.5 when they played last week.

However, I look at these two hockey teams and see regression.

While these are two strong power-play units, the Lightning and Bruins are relatively weaker in five-on-five situations. In even-man spots, Tampa Bay is 10th in Expected Goals For while Boston is 18th, per Money Puck.

Moreover, Boston ranks third in Expected Goals Against in even-man situations.

So, while these two units score plenty, both offenses are slightly overvalued, and we’re getting two of the best goaltenders in hockey.

Boston’s Linus Ullmark is solidifying himself as a top-five goalie in hockey, ranking fifth in Goals Saved Above Expected and first in Goals Allowed Average, per Money Puck.

Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy is having a down year but is still one of the better goalies in the league, as his 3.1 Goals Saved Above Expected is 10th among goalies that have started at least 15 games this season.

Both goalies can shut down the opposing attack, and neither attack should be scoring as much as they have been.

For example, before last week’s 5-3 affair, three of the prior four games between Boston and Tampa Bay stayed under the listed total. Plus, the two are a combined 12-8 to the under over the past 10 contests.

I’m expecting regression to the mean for the Lightning and Bruins here, and the sharp money confirms my suspicion. Therefore, I’ll buy the under six goals available at Caesars Sportsbook.