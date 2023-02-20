Senators vs. Bruins predictions: Boston searching for fourth straight win

We have Senators vs. Bruins predictions on Presidents Day Monday, as Ottawa travels to the TD Garden for a 1 p.m. ET puck drop.

The Senators have won three of their past four games and are 7-2-1 over the previous 10, but it’s generally been a poor season. The Senators are second-to-last in the Atlantic Division and not in line for a playoff spot.

Those Senators will play the ever-dangerous Bruins. Boston has won three straight and upped its NHL-best goal differential to +90.

So, it’s no wonder the Bruins are massive favorites in Monday’s contest. But are they the pick to make?

Read on for my pick and prediction for Senators vs. Bruins.

Senators vs. Bruins odds

Moneyline: Senators (+260) vs. Bruins (-335)

Spread: Senators +1.5 (+115) vs. Bruins -1.5 (-135)

Total: Over 6.5 (+100) | Under 6.5 (-120)

Senators vs. Bruins predictions

Boston Bruins -1.5 (-135) at Caesars Sportsbook

I rarely advise betting on big favorites, but I will make an exception Monday. There are several legitimate concerns about how Ottawa may perform in Boston on Presidents Day.

First, this is a brutal schedule spot for the Senators. Ottawa is playing on a back-to-back after beating St. Louis at home last night and is about to play its third game in four nights.

Compound that with playing against the NHL’s best team, and this game seems impossible to win for the Senators. The tired legs alone may sink them.

Second, Ottawa is without its top two goaltenders. Cam Talbot and Anton Forsberg are sidelined with injuries, leaving either third-string goalie Mads Sogaard or fourth-string goalie Kevin Mandolese in the net.

The Senators’ two backup goalies have combined for five total starts this season, and neither has faced an offense as potent as Boston’s. Ottawa’s goaltending situation bodes trouble for this matchup.

Things are already dicey for the Senators between the tired legs and the novice goalkeepers. Add in playing at the TD Garden on a holiday weekend in Boston, and I’m predicting a blowout.

The Bruins are in top form, having won their past three games by a combined score of 14-4. Jake DeBrusk’s return is proving crucial to their two-way capabilities.

And while the Senators are dealing with goaltending issues, the Bruins have the best goaltending tandem in the NHL between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Both goalies can shut down opponents on any given night.

The Bruins have covered the puck line in nine of their past 10 games, so I’ll bet them to cover it one more time in a very favorable situation.