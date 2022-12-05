Golden Knights vs. Bruins predictions: value on total for Monday night’s NHL matchup

How do we make Golden Knights vs. Bruins predictions when the Bruins have won 14 straight home games? That’s the best home-winning streak to start a season in NHL history.

Do the Knights have any chance of taking down the vaunted Bruins?

It will be tough, but you’d get good underdog value betting on the Knights. Meanwhile, the Bruins might be slightly overvalued.

However, the best value lies elsewhere.

Golden Knights vs. Bruins odds

Moneyline: Golden Knights (+150) vs. Bruins (-178)

Spread: Golden Knights +1.5 (-165) vs. Bruins +1.5 (+140)

Total: Over 6 (-110) | Under 6 (-110)

Golden Knights vs. Bruins predictions

Under 6 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

The Golden Knights and Bruins are both fantastic hockey teams. The two are a combined 38-10-1 this season with a combined +66 goal differential.

The Knights and Bruins are the second- and third-best teams by total points in the NHL this season.

These are two winning hockey teams, and it’s near-impossible to pick between them.

However, Vegas and Boston have one thing in common: great goaltending.

Golden Knights rookie goaltender Logan Thompson is one of the early favorites to win this season’s Calder Trophy, currently listed as the second-favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook (+450). Thompson ranks 18th in Goals Saved Above Expected this season (4.6), per Money Puck, and ranks top 20 in save percentage (.920).

Meanwhile, Boston has two excellent goaltenders in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

It’s most likely that Ullmark will start Monday’s game, given he’s a top-five goalie in the NHL. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (14), save percentage (.936, minimum 10 games started), and is fifth in Goals Saved Above Expected (10.6).

Swayman has fewer starts and thus unqualified statistics but is also an excellent option. Besides, both goalies are also reinforced by a Bruins defense that’s second in the NHL in Expected Goals Allowed this season, per Money Puck, and second in penalty kill rate, per Quant Hockey.

Either way, goaltending is a big reason I’m backing the under on Monday night. The Knights and Bruins are a combined 27-22 to the under this season.

Plus, the Bruins are 11-4 to the under as a favorite this season, while four of the past five Knights games have stayed under.

I’ll bank on a low-scoring game at TD Garden on Monday night.