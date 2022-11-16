Best Online Casinos & Real Money Gambling Sites USA

Boston.com has selected the very best online casinos and gambling sites where you can play for real money in 2022.

These online casino sites have great features, including live casinos, a huge variety of games, solid reliability, dozens of slots, roulette, and much, much more. If you’re looking to play some casino games online, these are the sites for you.

The best online casino sites – October 2022

How we rank the best online casinos

There are a lot of criteria which go into ranking the best online casinos. Some of these are practical things such as what games are offered, while others are about the perks of playing such as promotions and loyalty programs.

Here are some of the criteria which we use when judging just how good an online casino is.

Game variety

The most important factor when judging an online casino is the selection of games available. When players walk into a retail casino location they want to find their favorite games, and the same goes for logging in to an online casino.

With an online casino there comes a greater expectation of a greater variety of games, too. Without being limited to physical space like with a retail casino, a good online casino should have a huge variety of slots and offer popular table games from a number of rulesets.

For instance, this means having both European and American roulette games, or both single and multi deck blackjack.

When ranking online casinos the most important factor we consider is the variety of games to make sure that the catalogue is big enough to satisfy what any player would want.

Live games

Live games are one of the most popular ways to play at an online casino. In these games, players are connected to real dealers and croupiers using actual casino equipment via a streamed video link.

Special software tells the dealer what actions the player wants to take, such as where on the table they want a roulette bet or whether they want to hit or stay at blackjack. The dealer will then get this message and acknowledge the action.

However, these tables can get very busy at peak hours, and as there are a limited number of seats some players can be left waiting to play.

When ranking an online casino we always look at just how many live tables an online casino has access to, and whether they have any exclusive tables.

Sign-up offers and promotions

One of the best things about using an online casino is the sign-up offers available to new players. These are always highly generous, and can help anyone boost their starting bankroll.

There are also generous promotions on offer for existing players. These reward regular play, or for playing specific games, and can range from everything between free bets and spins to trips to retail casino locations.

With such a competitive market for promotions and sign-up bonuses, we put a lot of weight behind which online casinos are offering the best possible deals to both new and existing players.

Loyalty programs

Loyalty programs have always been central to casino gaming. When sitting at any modern day retail casino, players are always asked if they have a loyalty card when they buy chips.

This means that it has to be the same for players when they enjoy their favorites at an online casino.

When looking at ranking the best casino sites, it is important to look at both how easy it is to earn rewards through a loyalty program and how generous the rewards are. Some programs offer free bets and spins, while others can go as far as to offer free trips to retail casino locations.

Deposit/withdrawal options

A big advantage of using an online casino is the big variety of deposit and withdrawal methods on offer. In a retail casino the only way to buy chips is usually cash, however online casinos offer many more methods.

These can range from buying in with a debit or pre-paid card, to digital or e-wallets and even e-checking accounts.

Both deposits and withdrawals should happen almost instantly, and be free from any processing fees imposed by the online casino.

When we examine an online casino we always pay close attention to their cashier. This ensures that we can trust they offer quick deposits and withdrawals from a wide variety of methods without charging fees.

Customer service

Legal online casinos run within a strict regulatory framework, needing to meet an incredibly high standard of operation to maintain their licenses. Despite all of these precautions, though, occasionally problems happen.

When they do, it’s absolutely vital that players are able to get the highest level of customer service possible. This is why we always look to see just how good the customer service response is from any online casino.

This includes reviewing the ways in which customer support can be contacted, whether support is 24/7, and what user reviews say of the level of service.

The top 10 online casinos in the USA

10. Resorts – Varied megaways and slingo options

– Varied megaways and slingo options 9. Borgata – Shares MGM Rewards loyalty program

– Shares MGM Rewards loyalty program 8. Golden Nugget – Game variety and strong rewards

– Game variety and strong rewards 7. 888 Casino – Fantastic design and layout

– Fantastic design and layout 6. BetRivers – Great rewards and cool slots

– Great rewards and cool slots 5. Party Casino – Sweet selection of games

– Sweet selection of games 4. FanDuel – Exclusive live dealer tables

– Exclusive live dealer tables 3. Bally – Great design and user experience

– Great design and user experience 2. Caesars – Generous rewards program

– Generous rewards program 1. BetMGM – Market leading online casino

10. Resorts

Slots 1,000+ Table Games 25+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 3/5

The Resorts Casino made history when it became the first to legally open outside of Nevada, and was also the first hotel-casino complex in Atlantic City.

This experience is demonstrated with the fantastic new player promotion on offer, along with a huge selection of classic slots, Slingo, and megaways games. These are alongside live dealers offering traditional casino favorites.

The Resorts online casino site is definitely looking old compared to the others, although it is still worth considering. The massive new player bonus alone is worth creating an account for.

9. Borgata

Slots 1,000+ Table Games 25+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 4/5

Borgata is an Atlantic City icon and always a popular place to play for visitors to America’s Playground. Now, players are able to experience the highlights of their casino floor at home thanks to the Borgata online casino.

This includes a huge number of slots, fantastic live dealer games, and all of the table game classics. There are also a great selection of Bortaga Bucks jackpot games, where half the prize goes to the winner and the other to the rest of the eligible players.

A huge bonus to playing on Borgata is that they are a sister brand to the market leading BetMGM, and share the same rewards program. This means that any points you earn with Borgata can be redeemed with BetMGM and MGM Rewards.

8. Golden Nugget

Slots 1,000+ Table Games 30+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 4/5

Golden Nugget is one of the most beloved properties on Las Vegas’ historic Fremont Street, famed for its shimmering golden facade. Since 2013, though, it has also been one of the top online casinos.

This almost decade-long time spent running an online casino shows, with the site boasting an incredible number of slot and table games. There is also a full promotions and rewards program, with Golden Nugget truly knowing how to treat their players well.

One slight annoyance with Golden Nugget is their strong geo-blocking policy. This means that if you are not in a state where the online casino is licensed to operate, or are an existing customer temporarily out of state, you can’t even view the site to see what’s on offer.

7. 888 Casino

Slots 200+ Table Games 25+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 3/5

The 888 Casino has one of the most distinctive designs in the market, with big icons and bright colours splashed over a black background. It is the kind of design and layout which makes you excited to play just for logging in.

The great design also makes it easy to browse the catalogue of hundreds of slots, as well as the full selection of casino table games. There are also live dealers on hand to provide classics such as roulette and blackjack, as well as the popular Dream Catcher variety game.

There is a strong package of promotions on offer for both regular and existing players too, although the site does lack a rewards program.

6. BetRivers

Slots 200+ Table Games 25+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 4/5

BetRivers Casino is one of the better online casinos the market has to offer. It has an amazing selection of table games, tournaments, slots, blackjack, and live dealers. Not only do they have those popular games, but they have a wide variety of less popular games.

The layout is user friendly, but the design could be updated to make it feel a little more modern. That’s just a personal preference, though. What matters most is functionality, and this online casino has it.

Plus, it’s available in a wide variety of states.

5. Party Casino

Slots 500+ Table Games 25+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 4/5

Party Casino is a really fun online casino option for bettors looking for a variety of casino games they can play from home.

With a huge selection of slots, table games, Slingo, jackpot slots, live dealers, and more, the fun never stops.

One of the best things Party Casino has to offer are their themed games. They have multiple sports-themed blackjack and roulette tables. They also have holiday-themed games which are a great way to play seasonally.

4. FanDuel

Slots 200+ Table Games 30+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 4/5

FanDuel needs to be the number one destination for players who enjoy live dealer table games. This is because they are one of the only online casinos to have exclusive tables.

Live dealer tables are typically provided by outside companies thanks to the highly specialized technology needed to broadcast and operate them. This means that players from multiple online casinos can be left trying to get seats at peak hours.

FanDuel players have exclusive tables, though, meaning there is less time waiting in lobbies and more in the action.

This runs alongside a huge catalogue of slots and complete catalogue of online casino table game favorites.

3. Bally Casino

Slots 200+ Table Games 20+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 2/5

Bally Casino is one of the most user-friendly casinos the online world offers. The interface is clean, user friendly, and extremely intuitive. When you go to Bally Casino’s website, you have fun navigating it, which is an important part of the online betting experience.

They don’t only have the design element nailed down. They also have a huge selection of table games, slots, bingo, and live dealers.

Their promo of a risk-free play up to $100 is a little lower than most casinos, but it’s still a nice offer. This online casino comes highly recommended.

2. Caesars

Slots 300+ Table Games 30+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 5/5

Caesars are one of the premier brands in the entire gambling industry, and so it is no surprise that their online casino is one of the best available.

Players here will find an impressive slot catalogue alongside all of the most popular table games. There is also the Dream Catcher variety game, where players are able to take part in a gameshow-like environment with a real life host.

There is a fantastic rewards program too, and with regular promotions for existing players there is always a good reason to come back and play.

BetMGM

Slots 1,000+ Table Games 70+ Live Casino ✓ Promo Quality 5/5

BetMGM is the premier name in online gambling today, and their online casino more than matches their amazing reputation.

The most standout feature of the BetMGM casino is the slots, with hundreds to chose from across a range of styles. There are jackpot, megaway, Slingo, and classic slots all available to name just a few.

Table gamers won’t be disappointed, though, with over seventy casino favorites all available to play on top software. These are alongside live dealer versions of popular games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat.

Is online casino gambling legal in your state?

Gambing in online casinos is legal in six states, although more are looking to follow and add legal online casino play laws. The first state to launch online gambling was New Jersey in 2013, followed shortly after by Delaware.

After a long wait Pennsylvania became the next state to legalize online gambling in 2017, with West Virginia launching their sites in 2020. Michigan also launched legal online casino gaming in 2020, while the most recent state to join was Connecticut in 2022.

New Jersey

Connecticut

Delaware

Pennsylvania

Michigan

West Virginia

Many other states are looking likely to expand their online casino gambling in the near future. At least seven are considering adding legal online gambling laws.

There are two main reasons why states are now looking to legalize online gambling.

The first is the gradual repeal of federal laws giving them more control, such as the ability to authorize partnerships between national online casino brands with existing commercial or tribal casinos.

The second has been the high rate of tax revenue which all online gambling brings, and which is able to be reinvested into the community.

The following states are currently investigating legalizing online casinos.

State Online Legality Situation California Discussions expected next session Florida Proposition expected on November 2022 ballot Indiana First bills proposed Massachussetts Next topic after sports betting bill Maryland Likely to be discussed in 2023 New York Next topic after sports betting established

Best online casino tips for new players

Do your research on whether the casino meets your needs

Online casinos carry a huge amount of games, with most varieties of rules being catered too. For example, this might mean having both American and European roulette or offering single deck and traditional blackjack.

Different online casinos also put a different emphasis on which games they offer. Some may have multiple versions of mainstream games, while others could feature more niche casino games such as Casino War or Pai Gow.

This means it is important to make sure that the online casino you choose offers the kinds of games which you like to play.

For instance, if you enjoy playing blackjack then it is important to make sure that there are multiple versions of the game. This might include different rulesets, or that there is always a live dealer game available so that you can play using real casino equipment.

Some casinos have ties to professional sports franchises so offer branded tables with live dealers to talk about the team, and offer team merchandise as bonus prizes.

When looking for an online casino to play at, look at the games on offer and make sure the variety on offer will suit what you want to play.

Stick to games you understand well

Some common casino games such as blackjack or slots are easy to understand, and a new player can pick up easily. However, others can appear incredibly complex.

Games such as baccarat or craps are often intimidating to a new player, and learning the ins and outs of the games at a real money table is often a waste of bankroll.

Online casinos also do not always have the immediate help systems in place which a real table will have, where you can ask a croupier or dealer what the best move is. This means that it is very important to only wager real money on tables which you feel confident on.

However, there are plenty of ways to improve on games you don’t understand well in an online casino.

The first instance will always include reading the How-To guides provided by online casinos, or playing on the Play Money and Demo tables.

After that, once you have a better understanding of the games, you could try using free plays and free bets to make sure you have a good understanding of new games. Alternatively, you could try taking advantage of the much lower stakes available at online casinos.

There are plenty of ways to build confidence at an online casino in a way which will not affect your bankroll. Never try a new game until you know it well.

Set your staking limits

One of the great things about online casinos is the ability to access it at any time from anywhere. However, this freedom also means new players need to pay more attention to their stake limits.

It is easy to set a budget to visit a retail casino location for a single visit or short vacation. However, playing at an online casino needs more discipline.

The pace of an online casino is also much quicker than a retail location, especially on table games. As most games are run off software rather than relying on a dealer, the rate of games is much higher.

This means it is vitally important to set firm stake limits.

Even if you have a well established stake that you use at a casino, the rate of play at an online casino can lead to losses quickly building with just a short bad run.

No matter where you game, playing within your limits is the key to keeping it fun. When using an online casino, be conservative and firm with stake limits to make sure it stays an enjoyable experience.

Don’t chase your losses

Once of the most common phrases with using a casino, whether online or in person, is ‘chasing your losses’. But what does it actually mean?

When a player chasses their losses, it means that they wager more than they otherwise would in order to win back the money they have already lost. For example, if a player has already lost $20, they would wager another $20 to try and win that money back.

However, that also means that they could lose the second stake as well and double their losses to $40.

It is also easy to not play your usual game when chasing losses. For example, at blackjack you may double down on a risky bust card or split your hand when the dealer’s cards aren’t right for it.

At the end of the day, chasing losses can make it all too easy for losses to instead mount.

If you find yourself playing in order to win back money lost rather than for fun, always log out of an online casino and step away. The best option is always to take a break.

Use free casino games and demo play

While all online casinos offer the ability to wager real money, they also have free casino games and demo play. These can be excellent tools when learning how to play certain games, or simply building up confidence before staking real money.

These free and demo games typically run off the same software which the real games do. This means that you can build your confidence using the same

Due to the costs involved, one type of game which is rarely available for demo or free play are live dealer games. However, their software based equivalents are typically always available to learn with.

Make the most of sign-up offers

Some of the best things about online casinos are the hugely generous sign-up offers, promotions, and rewards programs which they give. It is absolutely vital that new players take full advantage of these offers.

New player bonuses are claimed when you make your account with an online bookmaker. During the process you will be asked to input a special code to unlock your sign up bonus.

This sign-up bonus usually take the form of either a deposit bonus, free bets and spins, or risk free bets.

Existing player bonuses are also available, however these often require you to opt in. To do this, simply check the Promotions tab of your online casino account and click the button saying you wish to take part.

These hugely generous offers, which can sometimes run over a thousand dollars, are made to be taken advantage of by new players.

It is always important to check the terms and conditions to ensure you don’t have to stake more than you are comfortable with in order to fully unlock them. However, it is equally important to make sure you use all of the free games, spins, and bets offered in order to make the most out of the sign-up bonuses offered by online casinos.

Most popular online casino games

Poker

Poker is one of the most well known card games in the world thanks to the huge popularity of the Texas Hold’em ruleset.

Traditionally poker is played against other players, and some casinos do offer poker rooms for this. However, another popular way to play is Casino Poker.

This version of the game follows the same basic rules as Texas Hold’em, except that players go against the dealer rather than each other.

In Casino Poker, sometimes called Casino Hold’em, you start by betting your ante and any additional side bets. The players and dealer are then dealt two personal cards, and the first three community cards are laid out.

Players can either fold their hand, or call by matching your ante. The final two community cards are then dealt, and players make the best five card Hold’em hand they can.

A player wins by either beating the dealer’s hand, or by the dealer not having a qualifying hand. This is usually a pair of fours or better.

However, there are multiple different casino poker rule sets available from most online casinos so be sure the check that the games which line up with how you want to play are available.

Slots

Slots are a hugely popular casino game, both in retail locations and on legal online casinos. This is largely because they are very simple to play and a huge amount of fun.

Very few feelings in casino gaming match when the music picks up and the animation starts for either a big payout or bonus game.

Playing slots is very simple, however it is still important to understand how they work and what exactly you’re betting on.

Most modern online casino slot machines will have multiple lines across their reels. These criss-cross down the line of reels, meaning you are often betting on up to thirty lines.

What you bet is the amount per line. For instance, if you bet $0.10 per line across thirty lines then your total bet per spin would be $3.

There are two main ways to win on an online slot machine. The first is to match winning symbols across one of your lines. The other is to match special symbols. These unlock bonus games with high payouts, and are the best way to win money from a slot.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the most popular table games at any casino, and so is always well catered for in online casinos. There will be a mixture of the most popular rulesets, and the game is always offered with both software and a live dealer.

The game is played with three main bits of equipment: the table, the wheel, and the ball.

The table and wheel have alternating red and black numbers, and players are able to place bets on what number they think the ball will stop at. There are also opportunities to bet on outcomes such as the color, number group, and whether the number will be odd or even.

The ball is then spun in the wheel, and whatever number it lands on is the winning number.

Roulette tables also have green zeros. If the ball lands on this, then the house wins.

There are two popular rulesets of roulette, American and European. The big difference between them is that American roulette has two green zeros while European only has one.

Roulette is also a popular live game on online casinos. Here, players are connected to a real life croupier using a physical ball and wheel to play.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a card game where the aim is to beat the dealer’s hand without going over the score of 21.

The players are dealt two cards face up, with the dealer being dealt two with one face up.

Players with a blackjack – a hand of an ace and either a picture card or a ten – are immediately paid out once the dealer has checked they don’t also have a blackjack. This is usually at 3 to 2.

Once the hands are dealt, players are given the chance to either hit to get their hand closer to 21, or stand and take no more cards to keep their current score. Players are able to keep taking extra cards until they either bust – get over a score of 21 – or decide to refuse more cards.

There are extra betting options available with the two original cards players are dealt.

The first is to double down. This involves a player doubling their bet and receiving one additional card. Another common tactic is to split two identical cards, which also includes placing an additional bet, to form two new hands.

Ultimately a player’s outcome relies on the dealer’s hand. If a dealer busts then everyone with a valid hand wins, while if the player reaches a hand they stay on then the player has to outscore them without going bust.

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the more complicated table games at a casino, and is not always one of the most popular. This is down to the difficult rules, along with relatively high minimum stakes needed to play.

The game also uses three experienced dealers and a large table, making it expensive for a casino to run.

This means baccarat tables are often found in side rooms or high roller areas of retail casinos rather than the floor. However, online casinos are able to give the game a much more accessible home.

Each card in baccarat has a point value, with tens and picture cards having a total of zero, aces a value of one, and remaining cards their face value.

The basic aim of baccarat is to collect a hand closer to nine than the dealer.

What makes playing baccarat at an online casino such a great experience is the opportunity to play for lower stakes than at a retail location, or to play for no money in order to learn the rules.

At the end of the day there is a reason why baccarat is so popular, and online casinos offer both experienced players a chance to enjoy their preferred game and new players the opportunity to learn it.

Craps

Craps is always one of the most visible games at a retail casino location, with large crowds gathered around tables cheering rolls of the dice.

In craps, each player takes a turn being the Shooter and rolling the dice. They will first roll the dice to set out their point, and keep rolling until they they roll a seven.

Players then bet on the outcomes of the dice rolls. There is a relatively complex set of betting rules, although dealers are more than happy to help you place them.

However, the basic idea is that players place bets on the dice outcomes and are paid whenever one hits.

This carries on until the Shooter rolls a seven. When this happens, stakes are taken by the house and the dice are passed to the next shooter.

Thanks to the communal nature of the game, craps is often not found on online casinos. However, it is always worth checking the table games or live dealer tabs to see if an open table is available.

Variety Games

Variety games are something unique to online casinos, and have more in common with TV game shows than traditional casino gaming.

The most popular versions of Variety Games are those done with a live dealer. These are produced like a televised game show, coming with real equipment, a professional host, and high end graphics from specially designed studios.

Most of the games are based off of established casino games. For example, the leading Dream Catcher and Crazy Time games are based off of the traditional wheel of fortune.

There are also dice, lottery, and specialist games such as sic bo available as Variety Games.

Another popular way to play Variety Games is on specially branded versions of existing slot, Slingo, and scratch card games. These are specially designed to have their rules closely mimic existing televised game shows, and offer fun variations on the normal ways to play.

It is near impossible to get the Variety Game experience at a retail casino, especially with a live dealer, and so checking these out is a must at any online casino.

Slingo

Slingo is a classic American casino game, having been invented in 1994 in New Jersey. However, the game has since gone on to find popularity around the world.

As the name suggests, Slingo is a hybrid of bingo and slots and brings out the best from both.

Like in slots, players have twenty spins per game and are given five numbers. They then, as in bingo, need to go through and mark these off their Slingo card.

There are bonus signs which you can also get in place of numbers. For instance, a joker allows you to remove any number from the column it falls in.

Each player gets a set number of spins, usually twenty, to clear their Slingo card. However, players are able to buy extra spins at the end of the game to try for the extra numbers they need to win a bigger prize.

Much like with slots, there are multiple branded Slingo game available as well. These offer fun variations, with unique animations and effects to ensure you always have a great variety of Slingo games when playing at an online casino.

Scratch Cards

Playing a scratch card is one of the most popular ways to gamble, and most of the time does not even require a trip to a retail casino location to do so. However, digital scratch cards are also offered at online casinos, with a few notable upgrades from their physical counterparts.

The basis of the game is always the same: scratch away the covering to reveal the symbols underneath. If you have the right combination of symbols then you’ll win the prize.

However, scratch cards at online casinos have some fun differences.

The software used to power online casino games mean that there are animation and sound effects, similar to slot machines. There is also the ability to add mini games, which offer extra chances to win.

There is also a wide variety of stakes available on most online scratch cards, making it easier to play more times for less money and control spending.

Scratch cards are one of the quickest and easiest ways to play at an online casino, and are well worth checking out.

Virtual Sports

Betting on sports is one of the most popular online gaming activities. However, there needs to be a sporting event running in order to play.

This is where virtual sports come in.

With virtual sports, the games are entirely computer generated. This means that they run regularly throughout the day, eliminating the need to wait for a real life event to start.

The virtual matches are run using the same highly regulated software as other online casino games, meaning that you can be absolutely assured of a fair outcome.

The most popular virtual sports are football, basketball, tennis, horse racing, and greyhounds. Each online casino has its own selection of virtual sports on offer, so make sure your favorites are available.

Virtual sports events have most of the same markets to bet on as their real life counterparts too. This means that you’ll be able to enjoy your preferred way to bet even when your favorite sport doesn’t have an event.

Online casino FAQs

How to deposit at a real money casino?

All financial transactions with a real money online casino are done via the virtual cashier. This is a specialist part of an online casino’s website.

When you first sign up to a real money casino you will be automatically prompted to the cashier to make your first deposit. After that, you will be able to return to the same screen from the cashier tab in your account.

Here you will be able to see all of the ways to deposit money. These include everything from everyday debit and prepaid cards to e-wallets and e-checking.

Always keep in mind that you should not be paying fees to deposit into a real money online casino. If you are, then check with customer services

Are online casino games rigged?

Absolutely not. Legal real money casinos are subject to the highest levels of regulation and scrutiny, ensuring they are fair and safe for all players.

Most online casinos use games powered by third party software. These developers are specialists in developing casino game software, and by design have to have their games meet the highest regulatory standard.

These standards have to be met across multiple markets globally, so are designed to the highest possible level. Any operator in the online gambling industry is aware their reputation is on the line when providing an online casino, and so ensures things are fair and safe for all players.

In short, an online casino game will never make you lose to take your money.

Can online casinos be trusted with my information?

Online casinos have to operate to a high level of security in order to be granted their licenses to operate. This means that you can trust them with your information.

As a part of their conditions for running, online casinos need to hold and process highly sensitive personal information about their customers. This also means they have to protect it.

Everything sent to an online casino is encrypted, and held in secure servers. This means that you can be sure that your personal information is kept safe and secure.

Occasionally you might be asked to confirm your identity by sending a photo or copy or your ID or a utility bill so that an online casino can ensure they’re dealing with a legal player. If this happens you can be sure that these documents are treated with the highest respect, and are as safe as any other information that your legal online casino has.

What is a wagering requirement?

In very basic terms, a wagering requirement is how many times a free bet needs to be wagered before it can be withdrawn.

For example, if you are given a $10 free bet with a 1x wagering requirements, you simply have to wager that stake once before the winnings can be withdrawn.

However sometimes the wagering requirement may be larger, such as 5x a sum. This means that you will need to stake it five times before the winnings can be withdrawn.

In most cases where there is a wagering requirement, the wager will always return to the online casino. However, the player will keep the winnings.

What software do online casinos use?

Online casinos use third party software to power most of their games. This is not unusual, and is the industry standard from around the globe.

Creating a fun and fair online casino game is an expensive process, and so most online casinos use existing software for their games. This software can come from specialist developers from around the world.

These developers will often be paid by taking a cut of the house take from online casino games.

However, always remember that these developers have their games approved in multiple countries and enjoyed by millions. They will also be approved to operate in your state as a part of an officially licensed online casino, meaning you can ensure that they are safe and fair to play.

What customer service options are available?

In the rare event that you have a problem with a game in a retail casino you will find plenty of help available to resolve your issue. There is no reason to accept a lesser level or customer service in an online casino.

Most online casinos offer a combination of live chat, email, and phone customer service. Some also take advantage of the customer service solutions available on popular social media sites such as Twitter.

All complaints are taken seriously, so no matter how you prefer to contact your online casino’s customer support you can rely on a speedy and serious response.