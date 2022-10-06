Find best promo codes for Colts vs Broncos on TNF

Boston.com readers can take advantage of great betting offers and promotions ahead of the Colts vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football. See what the sportsbooks have to offer and get started.

Broncos: Javonte Williams’ season-ending ACL and LCL tear surely was not great news the Broncos, but it does open up some betting possibilities. Williams’ partner in the backfield, Melvin Gordon III, could shine in his absence.

Gordon is listed at +700 to be the game’s first touchdown scorer and that’s a bet worth placing. He’ll be the clear lead back on Thursday night and that means he should have an opportunity to score early if Denver’s offense starts off well.

Colts: It’s been a struggle for Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis offense during the first four games of the season, but one bright spot has been wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr.’s receiving yardage total for this game is set at 64.5 yards and it’s not hard to imagine him surpassing that. The third-year wideout is the top receiving threat on the team and finished with more than 65 yards in the Colts’ games against Houston and Kansas City.